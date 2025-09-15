50 Electric Buses to Serve Bhilwara from January 2026

Bhilwara Electric Bus: Electric buses will soon ply from Bhilwara city to its villages. Notably, the fares will remain standard, and the buses will be equipped with AC and CCTV cameras. The buses will run for 180 to 200 kilometres daily.
The Municipal Corporation will launch this bus service by January 2026. Eighteen routes have been finalised for the e-bus operation. A special committee will give its approval on Monday.
Municipal Commissioner Hemaram Choudhary stated that the civil work is being carried out by the Municipal Corporation through RUDSICO. 16,742 square metres of land has been received from the Nagar Vikas Nyas for the bus depot. Under the supervision of Executive Engineer Pooja Goyal, the depot construction is underway. An e-charging station will be built at the depot.
Mayor Rakesh Pathak informed that 50 electric buses are being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Electric Bus Yojana, which will be operated by the Municipal Corporation. Construction of an e-bus depot, costing approximately ₹11 crore, is underway near the BJP office on the Ring Road and in front of Tanki Balaji for the operation of these buses.
- Kotdi to Nehru Nagar
- Nehru Nagar to Kholpura
- Kholpura to RIET Chowraha
- RIET Chowraha to Kodia
- Kodia to Hathibhata
- Hathibhata to Satola Kheda
- Satola Kheda to Kodoo Kota
- Kodoo Kota to Agarpura Chowraha
- Agarpura Chowraha to Panchayat Samiti Office, Suwana
- Panchayat Samiti Office, Suwana to Iras Chowraha
- Iras Chowraha to Kendriya Vidyalaya
- Kendriya Vidyalaya to Ahinsa Circle
- Via Ahinsa Circle to Sanganeeri Gate
- Via Sanganeeri Gate to Moti Bawaji Chowraha
- Moti Bawaji Chowraha to Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium
- Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium to Keshav Hospital
- Keshav Hospital to Tanki Balaji.
- Karoi to Gurlan to Naugawa Chowraha to Pur Bus Stand to RIICO to Pansal Chowraha to Gangapur Chowraha to Ajmer Chowraha to Roadways Bus Stand to Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Bagour to Karanwas to Ghoras to Pithas to Pithas Kotdi to Pansal to Ahinsa Banglas to Pansal Chowraha to Gangapur Chowraha to Ajmer Chowraha to Roadways Bus Stand to Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Bhadu to Chakki Chowraha to Meja to Mandal to Bhadali Kheda to Arjia Chowraha to Sukhadia Circle to Ajmer Chowraha to Roadways Bus Stand to Private Bus Stand to Keshav Hospital to Tanki Balaji.
- Rayla to Mandal Chowraha to Saras Dairy to Sukhadia Circle to 60 Feet Road to Shivaji Park to Honesty Pavbhaji to Private Bus Stand to Roadways Bus Stand to Ajmer Chowraha to Tanki Balaji.
- Bara Mahua to Richda to Chapari to Salra to Akolia Chowraha Sindri Balaji to Medical College to Sanganeer to Narayani Mata Circle Moti Bawaji to Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium to Private Bus to Roadways Bus Stand to Ajmer Chowraha to Gayatri Ashram to Roadways Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Hamirgarh to Swaroopganj Chowraha to Kanyakhedi to Mandpiya Chowraha to Mandpiya Chowki to Sangam House to Atun Chowraha to Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Tempo Stand to Chittorgarh Road to Circuit House to Ajmer Chowraha to Roadways Bus Stand to Ramdwara to Fateh Tower to City Kotwali to Badla Chowraha to Bhavani Nagar Circle to Sidhvi Vinayak to Kuwada Khan to Keshav Hospital to Tanki Balaji.
- Hamirgarh to Swaroopganj Chowraha to Guwardi to Mandpiya Chowraha to Kanoli Chowraha Sangam University Gathilakheda to RIICO Circle, Mansarovar Lake, Meera Circle, Prgya Circle, Maheshwari Public School, Ramdham Chowraha, Veer Tejaaji Circle, Gangapur Chowraha, Circuit House, Ajmer Chowraha, Gayatri Ashram Chowraha, UIT to Sukhadia Circle Tanki Balaji.
- Naugawa, Naugawa Chowraha, Kyara Balaji, Jato ka Kheda to Pur to Bypass RTO Circle RIICO Second, Billia to Patel Nagar Community, Devenarayan Circle, ESI Hospital, Pannadhay Circle, Kubha Circle, Veer Teja Circle, Ajmer Chowraha, Roadways Chowraha, Ajmer Chowraha, Roadways Chowraha, Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Baneda, Mataji ka Kheda, Amli, Babrana Khedlia, Sindri Balaji, Medical College Sanganeer, Moti Bawaji Chowraha, Sanganeeri Gate, Shri Guest House, Roadways Chowraha, Private Bus Stand, Tanki Balaji.
- Ama, Phagonon ka Kheda, Siyar, Kalirdia, Mangrop Kuhariya, Bholi, Sabalpura, Harni Mahadev Bari Harni, Tej Singh Circle to Bhavani Nagar Chowraha Badla Chowraha to Maharana Talkies to Roadways Bus Stand to Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Badliyas, Jitya Gendlia, Ren Chowraha, Solanki ka Kheda, Hasiyas, Batkon ka Kheda, Danthal, Halede Chowraha, Tej Singh Circle to Soni Hospital, Badla Chowraha, Maharana Talkies, Roadways Bus Stand to Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
Baneda to Amarpura, Lapia-Dhni, Mahua Khurd Arjia, Vidya College, Telikheda Chowraha, Paldi, Keshav Hospital to Private Bus Stand, Roadways Bus Stand to Ajmer Chowraha to Sukhadia Circle to Tanki Balaji.
- Luharia Danta, Thabola, Bawdi, Lirdia, Ganga ka Kheda, Mandal Chowraha, Bhadali Kheda, Arjia Chowraha, Bhilwara Dairy, Jodhadas Chowraha, Sukhadia Circle, Ajmer Chowraha, Roadways Chowraha, Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Kocheria Salampura Mataji, Dariba, Bypass, Mangalpura, Lakshmipura, Narmada Vihar (RIICO 3 RTO Circle), Billia, Bapu Nagar, Labour Colony Pansal Chowraha, Pratap Nagar to SK Plaza, Circuit House, Ajmer Chowraha, Roadways Chowraha to Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Mod ka Nibhaheda to Haripura Chowraha, Jeevalia, Rawo ka Kheda Chowraha, Dhunwala to Balai Kheda Mandal, Mandal Chowraha, Bhadali Kheda, Arjia Chowraha, Bhilwara Dairy, Sukhadia Circle to Ajmer Chowraha, Roadways Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
Sawaipur, Banka Kheda, Rupaheli Chowraha to Agarpura, Kotdi Chowraha, Suwana, Iras, Ahinsa Circle, Sanganeeri Gate to Roadways Bus Stand, Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.
- Hamirgarh, Biharipura Kabra, Kabra Khurd Mangrop, Kuhariya, Bholi Sabalpura, Harni Mahadev, Chawanda Mata/ Odo ka Khedon, Dadi Dham Ring Road Chowraha, Vadla Chowraha, Maharana Talkies, Roadways Chowraha, Private Bus Stand to Tanki Balaji.