Bhilwara

Bhilwara: Houses Available at Half Price as E-Auction Begins with 50% Discount

The Housing Board has started selling surplus housing units again with a 50 percent discount. Out of 121 housing units this year, only 40 have been sold so far.

2 min read

Bhilwara

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

Rajasthan Houses

Bhilwara: Despite a 50% price reduction, the sale of houses in Priyadarshini Nagar, Suwana, which has proven to be a loss-making venture for the Rajasthan Housing Board, has not seen an increase in sales. Consequently, the board has once again started selling surplus housing units here with a 50% discount.

The condition of the decade-old Priyadarshini Nagar, located near Suwana on Kota Road, is well-known. Forty per cent of the housing units across various categories remain vacant. Only the low-income group housing has seen some activity in the last three years. However, the high-income group category housing here is deserted, with many units in a dilapidated state.

Fifty per cent of the middle-income group housing units have been cancelled due to a lack of interest from allottees. The Housing Board has made several attempts to resell these units, but the sales graph has not improved.

To boost sales, the Housing Board is offering up to a 50% discount on high-income group housing. Out of 121 housing units this year, only 40 have been sold.

The Rajasthan Housing Board has restarted the e-auction of 75 surplus middle-income group 'A' category houses in the Priyadarshini Nagar residential colony on an "as is, where is" basis, with a 50% discount on the original cost. Applicants can apply online every Monday to Wednesday until 3 PM.

To purchase these houses, applicants must register on the authorised website of the board, rhb.rajasthan.gov.in. After registration, applicants can click on the house they wish to bid for and deposit the required 5% earnest money online before placing their bid.

Additional Administrative Officer Sanjay Jha stated that the houses will be sold through both the hire-purchase and cash payment methods. A list of the remaining surplus houses will be available on the notice board of the Housing Board's Bhilwara office each week.

In addition to the original cost of the houses, a 3% administrative charge, corner charge, and charges for additional land will be levied separately. Along with the 79 houses in the scheme, 4 middle-income group houses in Patel Nagar Extension have also been uploaded to the website for sale without any discount.

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 03:52 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Bhilwara / Bhilwara: Houses Available at Half Price as E-Auction Begins with 50% Discount

