28 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhilwara

Bhilwara: Torrential rain triggers flood-like situation, boats seen on roads as river water enters villages

Bhilwara Heavy Rain: Heavy rainfall continues for a third day in Rajasthan, impacting several districts including Bhilwara, due to a new depression system originating in the Bay of Bengal. Normal life has been severely disrupted by the downpour.

Bhilwara

Patrika Desk

Jul 28, 2025

Heavy-rain-in-Bhilwara-3-1
Flood-like situation in Bijolia, with a boat seen on the road in the inset. Photo: Patrika

Girish Parashar
Heavy rainfall continues in Rajasthan for a third day, impacting the state due to a new depression system over the Bay of Bengal. Daily life has been disrupted in Bhilwara and several other districts due to the rain. In the Bijoliya area of Bhilwara, incessant torrential rain for the past 15 hours has created flood-like conditions.

Roads have turned into rivers, and streams and rivulets are overflowing. The situation is such that boats are being used to navigate the rain-filled streets. Houses and shops in the villages of the Bijoliya area are inundated. The Civil Defence team rescued villagers stranded in the water and brought them to safety.

Food packets were distributed to the flood-affected people. Boatmen used boats to rescue villagers. According to the Meteorological Department, 136 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Bijoliya area. The Aaru river is in spate, inundating nearby villages.



Increased Difficulties for Devotees

Flood-like conditions have arisen due to waterlogging on the route to the famous Tilswa Mahadev Temple. Water has entered the lanes, shops, and houses around the temple, causing significant hardship for devotees and local residents.



Administration on Alert; Relief Work Begins at 3 AM

Given the seriousness of the situation, the administration became active at 3 AM. Tehsildar Lalit Didwania, Kasya Chowki in-charge Naresh Kumar, and the Civil Defence team arrived on the scene and began relief and rescue operations. People are being moved from affected areas to safer locations.



Strong Water Flow Over Culverts; Fields Inundated

Strong water flow continues over the Chhatri culvert in Bijoliya town and the Kaiserganj culvert, disrupting traffic and causing significant hardship for people. Waterlogging in fields has caused considerable crop damage, increasing farmers' concerns.



Administration Appeals: Stay Alert, Remain Indoors

The administration has appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily. The water level is being constantly monitored, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control. Heavy rainfall continues at present.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Heavy-Rain-in-Rajasthan

rajasthan news

Rajasthan Weather News

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

28 Jul 2025 03:02 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Bhilwara / Bhilwara: Torrential rain triggers flood-like situation, boats seen on roads as river water enters villages
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.