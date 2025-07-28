Bhilwara: Torrential rain triggers flood-like situation, boats seen on roads as river water enters villages

Girish Parashar
Heavy rainfall continues in Rajasthan for a third day, impacting the state due to a new depression system over the Bay of Bengal. Daily life has been disrupted in Bhilwara and several other districts due to the rain. In the Bijoliya area of Bhilwara, incessant torrential rain for the past 15 hours has created flood-like conditions.
Roads have turned into rivers, and streams and rivulets are overflowing. The situation is such that boats are being used to navigate the rain-filled streets. Houses and shops in the villages of the Bijoliya area are inundated. The Civil Defence team rescued villagers stranded in the water and brought them to safety.
Food packets were distributed to the flood-affected people. Boatmen used boats to rescue villagers. According to the Meteorological Department, 136 mm of rainfall was recorded in the Bijoliya area. The Aaru river is in spate, inundating nearby villages.
Flood-like conditions have arisen due to waterlogging on the route to the famous Tilswa Mahadev Temple. Water has entered the lanes, shops, and houses around the temple, causing significant hardship for devotees and local residents.
Given the seriousness of the situation, the administration became active at 3 AM. Tehsildar Lalit Didwania, Kasya Chowki in-charge Naresh Kumar, and the Civil Defence team arrived on the scene and began relief and rescue operations. People are being moved from affected areas to safer locations.
Strong water flow continues over the Chhatri culvert in Bijoliya town and the Kaiserganj culvert, disrupting traffic and causing significant hardship for people. Waterlogging in fields has caused considerable crop damage, increasing farmers' concerns.
The administration has appealed to people not to venture out unnecessarily. The water level is being constantly monitored, and efforts are underway to bring the situation under control. Heavy rainfall continues at present.