Rajasthan: Bullet train to pass through 34 villages in Bhilwara, 86-km track planned

JP Jat, Krishna Gopal Kogta, Murli Gharnevadiya, and Ronak Nevadiya, who came from the Rayla and Banera areas, stated that the government has reduced the DLC rate. The current rate is the same as the rate from 20 years ago, while the market rate is many times higher. They questioned the basis for compensation. Panchayats issue leases, but these do not specify residential or commercial plots, making compensation determination difficult. Villages have residential, commercial, and institutional land. Those present at the public hearing suggested that compensation should be based on the current land use. A proposal was also made regarding whether the administration would provide land in exchange for land or provide resettlement. Subhash Bairava and Panna Lal Bairava from Narayanpura raised issues related to previous compensation cases. Bhagwat Singh Rathore from Khaiराबाद raised the issue of grazing land. Additional District Collector (Administration), Dr. Rajesh Goyal, stated that the government will make every effort to provide compensation. The DLC rate was reduced due to the Corona pandemic. The public hearing was attended by Nagar Parishad president Rakesh Pathak, Tehsildar, and officials from other departments.