Rajasthan: Bullet train to pass through 34 villages in Bhilwara, 86-km track planned

The proposed bullet train between New Delhi and Ahmedabad will pass through 34 villages in Bhilwara district. A track around 86 kilometres long will be built in the district for this purpose.
As part of the project, a public hearing was held on Tuesday at the Municipal Council auditorium. Residents from Rayla, Banera, and Baroda villages who attended the hearing raised questions about how they would be compensated for their land.
The total length of the track in Bhilwara district will be 86 kilometres. Work on starting the project has gathered pace, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared soon based on the survey report.
During the public hearing at the Nagar Parishad auditorium, Martand Singh Rathore, Joint General Manager of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, presented the project to administrative officials and villagers. He stated that the bullet train will have a speed of 350 kilometres per hour.
Upon completion, the journey between Delhi and Ahmedabad will be reduced to 3 hours.
There will be 15 stations between the two cities. Of the total 886-kilometre-long track, approximately 658 kilometres will pass through seven districts of the state: Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Dungarpur. The train will also stop in Bhilwara.
Entire Track to be Elevated
Officials explained that due to safety and technical reasons related to train operation, the entire track will be elevated. A helicopter survey of the entire track has been conducted. The bullet train's maximum speed will be 350 km per hour, while the average speed will be 250 km per hour. The bullet train will run on an elevated track 10 to 15 metres above ground level. The track width will be approximately 17.5 metres. The elevated track on pillars will eliminate any risk to life and property on the ground and will not impede people's movement or cause other inconveniences. Vimal Kumar, Environmental Consultant of SIA, and Vijay Kumar, Social Consultant of EIA, also provided information about the bullet train corridor.
Affected Areas
The train will pass through 34 villages across five tehsils in Bhilwara district. This route will affect 36 religious sites, 8 educational institutions, and 3 hospitals. Approximately 1600 trees will be felled. In Bhilwara, this 86-km track will run from Hurda's Lamda to Ojhyara.
Compensation Details
Rathore explained that land acquired in rural areas will receive compensation four times the DLC (District Land Collector) rate or market rate, whichever is higher. In urban areas, compensation will be double the rate. This compensation will be provided under the NHAI project. A committee headed by the District Collector will be formed for this purpose. A 30-day period will be given to vacate houses and premises, which the committee may extend.
Significant Discrepancy between DLC and Market Rates
JP Jat, Krishna Gopal Kogta, Murli Gharnevadiya, and Ronak Nevadiya, who came from the Rayla and Banera areas, stated that the government has reduced the DLC rate. The current rate is the same as the rate from 20 years ago, while the market rate is many times higher. They questioned the basis for compensation. Panchayats issue leases, but these do not specify residential or commercial plots, making compensation determination difficult. Villages have residential, commercial, and institutional land. Those present at the public hearing suggested that compensation should be based on the current land use. A proposal was also made regarding whether the administration would provide land in exchange for land or provide resettlement. Subhash Bairava and Panna Lal Bairava from Narayanpura raised issues related to previous compensation cases. Bhagwat Singh Rathore from Khaiराबाद raised the issue of grazing land. Additional District Collector (Administration), Dr. Rajesh Goyal, stated that the government will make every effort to provide compensation. The DLC rate was reduced due to the Corona pandemic. The public hearing was attended by Nagar Parishad president Rakesh Pathak, Tehsildar, and officials from other departments.
The 34 Villages Through Which the Train Will Pass
Lamda, Taswariya, Rupaheli, Haripura, Nagji ka Khedra, Garolia Khedra, Kanvaliyaas, Sanodhya, Bhawanipura, Lardiya Khedra, Dhuwaliya, Rayla, Ranikheda, Sakariya Khedra, Baira, Nanakpura, Bhandki Bawdi, Neem ka Khedra, Mali Khedra, Mandal, KirKhedra, Biliyakheda (Ramnagar), Meja, Dhulkheda, Suras, Malola, Pansal, Pur, Borada, Nathdiyās, Khaiराबाद, KanyaKhedi, Sagatpuriya, and Ojhyara.
The train will pass through Hurda, Banera, Mandal, Bhilwara, and Hamirgarh tehsils.