Teacher Transfers: 509 Principals Transferred, 26 from Bhilwara

Secondary Education Director Sitaram Jat has issued orders for the transfer of 509 principals across the state.
The order states that the transferred principals should be relieved of their duties with immediate effect and assume charge at their new postings. They are also required to upload this information on the Shaala Darpan portal.
Omprakash Khatik of the Jahazpur region has been appointed as APO and attached to the Directorate of Secondary Education headquarters in Bikaner. ADE0 Secondary Education Vikas Joshi has been posted to the Government Senior Secondary School, Salmgarh, Pratapgarh.
It is noteworthy that for several months, the education department had been stating that there would be no transfers this time. Education Minister Madan Dilawar himself had reiterated this on various platforms. Despite this, teachers' organisations had consistently maintained that transfers would take place and would be sudden. The list includes 26 principals and officials from Bhilwara district, who have been transferred to different locations. Officials from other districts have also been posted to Bhilwara district.
ADEO Secondary Education Vikas Joshi has been posted to the Government Senior Secondary School, Salmgarh, Pratapgarh; Ramray Dhakar from Karela to Ajmer; Kanhaiya Lal Sharma from Dhamothar to CBEO Bijaulia; Devi Lal Teli from Nakor, Pratapgarh to Chief Block Education Officer, Block Asind; Kailash Chandra Suthar from Chittorgarh to ADEO Secondary Education, Bhilwara; Krishnapalsingh Rathore from Pratapgarh to CBEO, Block Hurda; Jag Jitendra Singh from Bada Mahua to DEO Primary Education, Bhilwara; Yogesh Kumar Maheshwari from Gangapur to CBEO, Bhilwara; Tej Karan Bahedia from Banera to DEO Secondary Education; Vijay Pal Verma from Kocharia to CBEO, Block Suwana; Abhay Singh Meena from Bundi to CBEO, Jahazpur; Ashok Kumar Meena from Mandal to CBEO, Banera; Subhash Chandra Agrawal from Barmer to CBEO, Block Kotdi; Satyanarayan Kumawat from Borada Bawarian to CBEO, Block Shahpura; Banwari Lal Jeengar from Balderkha to CBEO, Block Mandalgarh.
Similarly, Ravindra Prakash Jangid has been transferred from Hurda Block to Government Senior Secondary School, Barantia, Bhilwara; Suresh Chandra Parikh from Banera to Government Senior Secondary School, Antali; Dwarka Prasad Joshi from Block Shahpura to Government Senior Secondary School, Surawas; Hira Lal Jat from Tonk to Government Senior Secondary School, Sahadra; Bhanwar Lal Sen from Asind Block to Government Senior Secondary School, Sadhasar, Bikaner; Praveen Sharma from Chitamba to Dausa; Purushottam Tiwari from Sukhpura School to CBEO, Block Sultanpur, Kota; Arun Kumar Sharma from Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Kunchalwara Kalan to CBEO, Block Devli, Tonk; Kamlesh Kumar Sharma from Raumavi Govindpura to CBEO, Block Todaraisingh, Tonk; and Sitaram Meena from Raumavi Genoli to CBEO, Block Uniyara, Tonk.