Teacher Transfers: 509 Principals Transferred, 26 from Bhilwara

It is noteworthy that for several months, the education department had been stating that there would be no transfers this time. Education Minister Madan Dilawar himself had reiterated this on various platforms. Despite this, teachers' organisations had consistently maintained that transfers would take place and would be sudden. The list includes 26 principals and officials from Bhilwara district, who have been transferred to different locations. Officials from other districts have also been posted to Bhilwara district.