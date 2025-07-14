24-Hour Air Ambulance Service Now Available: Payment Details Inside

The air ambulance service was officially launched on 29 May 2024 by CM Dr. Mohan Yadav. The last airlift was on 4 May 2025, transporting Surendra Lodhi, a lung cancer patient from Tappa Manor, Vidisha district, from Bhopal to Nagpur. According to the Principal Health Secretary, Sandeep Yadav, the service will resume with a new agency and advanced facilities. New conditions have been added to the tender.