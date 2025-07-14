14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bhopal

24-Hour Air Ambulance Service Now Available: Payment Details Inside

The air ambulance service had airlifted a total of 62 patients to hospitals. Of these, 19 patients were from Rewa.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Image Source: Patrika
Image Source: Patrika

MP News: The PM Shri Air Ambulance service in Madhya Pradesh has been grounded for nearly two months. The contract of the company responsible for its operation ended in May last year. The health department initiated a tender process for a new agency, but the service hasn't resumed. However, efforts are underway to restart the service with improved capabilities.

The air ambulance service had airlifted a total of 62 patients to hospitals. Of these, 19 patients were from Rewa. This level of responsiveness in transporting critical patients wasn't seen in other districts, limiting the service's reach to only 13 districts.

Patient Transferred from Bhopal to Nagpur

The air ambulance service was officially launched on 29 May 2024 by CM Dr. Mohan Yadav. The last airlift was on 4 May 2025, transporting Surendra Lodhi, a lung cancer patient from Tappa Manor, Vidisha district, from Bhopal to Nagpur. According to the Principal Health Secretary, Sandeep Yadav, the service will resume with a new agency and advanced facilities. New conditions have been added to the tender.

62 Patients Benefitted

Sixty-two patients in the state benefited from the air ambulance service. Free service was provided in 53 cases, while 9 were charged. The service remained limited to 13 districts. Rewa district had the highest number of patients airlifted (19), with 17 receiving free service.

The service also assisted 11 patients from Jabalpur, 8 from Bhopal, 6 from Chhatarpur, and 3 each from Gwalior and Delhi. Two patients each were transported from Balaghat, Indore, and Panna, and one each from Betul, Katni, Narsinghpur, Satna, and Ujjain. Cardiovascular diseases accounted for the highest number of cases (14), followed by respiratory illnesses (10) and road accidents (7).

Future Plans

-The agency must provide a helicopter and an aircraft, along with a doctor, paramedics, and a pilot. The ambulance will be available 24/7.

-The tender now mandates a twin-engine helicopter capable of night-time airlifts.

-Night services will be slightly more expensive for paying patients. A three-year contract will be awarded to the new agency, with a possible one-year extension based on performance.

-The ambulance will be based in Bhopal and dispatched as needed.

-A command centre will be established.

-Service will be free for Ayushman card holders and paid for others.

-The payment rate will be ₹194,500 per flying hour for the helicopter and ₹178,900 per flying hour for the fixed-wing converted flying ambulance. However, these rates are subject to change.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 03:53 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / 24-Hour Air Ambulance Service Now Available: Payment Details Inside
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.