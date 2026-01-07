MP Reels Under Cold Wave, Mercury Dips to 3 Degrees, Children Shiver in Morning Chill

Severe cold wave in MP (Photo: Patrika.com)
Severe Cold Wave: Bhopal residents are shivering due to the cold wave following snowfall in North India. Although school timings have been changed to 9:30 AM, school buses are arriving at stops as early as 7 AM. This forces children to wake up as early as 6 AM and face hardships. Pre-board exams also commenced on Tuesday. The minimum temperature has dropped by 7 degrees in the last two days. On Tuesday, the temperature fell by another 3 degrees to reach 3.8 degrees Celsius. This is the second consecutive year in the last ten years that such severe cold has been experienced. In 2025, the temperature had reached 3.6 degrees Celsius on the 8th of the month.
This year, biting cold is being experienced due to continuous snowfall in the mountains and the jet stream. A slight increase in temperature may be observed from Wednesday. Considering the cold, holidays have been declared in schools in many districts of the state, including Indore. However, no clear orders regarding holidays have been issued in Bhopal yet. This has caused dissatisfaction among parents, who are demanding leave for young children or strict changes in bus timings from the administration.
On Tuesday, there was light fog until 8 AM. Visibility was up to 500 meters, after which the sun emerged, and its intensity increased. Consequently, the intense cold felt during the day for the past two to three days reduced, but the weather turned cold again by evening. The maximum temperature recorded was 21.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 3.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature increased by 3.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature saw a further drop of 3 degrees. Due to the night temperature being 6.4 degrees below normal, a cold wave persisted. According to the Meteorological Department, fog may be present for some time in the morning. After that, the weather will remain dry during the day. The night temperature will also increase slightly from Wednesday.
Road accidents have increased in the state due to dense fog. On Tuesday alone, two major incidents occurred in Ujjain and Rewa. Due to low visibility, a vehicle collision in Ujjain resulted in three deaths. In Rewa, a bus driver could not see the road and the bus fell into a canal. According to agricultural scientists, this year's colder-than-average temperatures and continuous humidity have created a favourable environment for the proliferation of soil-borne fungi. This has led to the threat of collar rot disease on wheat crops in many districts of the state.
The number of patients in hospitals has increased rapidly due to the cold wave. Long queues of patients suffering from cough, cold, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach infections, joint pain, and blood pressure have been observed at the OPDs of JP Hospital, Hamidia, and other government hospitals. Doctors state that this is a time for extreme caution, as even a slight negligence can lead to a serious illness. After Monday, 800 patients with cold-related illnesses visited the JP District Hospital on Tuesday. Long queues were seen outside every doctor's chamber. Complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea have increased among children and the elderly due to stomach infections. People with pre-existing conditions are also reaching the OPD.
