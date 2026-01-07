MP Reels Under Cold Wave, Mercury Dips to 3 Degrees, Children Shiver in Morning Chill

On Tuesday, there was light fog until 8 AM. Visibility was up to 500 meters, after which the sun emerged, and its intensity increased. Consequently, the intense cold felt during the day for the past two to three days reduced, but the weather turned cold again by evening. The maximum temperature recorded was 21.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum was 3.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature increased by 3.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature saw a further drop of 3 degrees. Due to the night temperature being 6.4 degrees below normal, a cold wave persisted. According to the Meteorological Department, fog may be present for some time in the morning. After that, the weather will remain dry during the day. The night temperature will also increase slightly from Wednesday.