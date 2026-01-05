MP Gripped by Severe Cold and Dense Fog, Schools Closed in Several Districts Due to Cold Wave

Cold Wave And Dense Fog Alert: Due to icy winds blowing from North India, increased moisture in the atmosphere has led to severe cold and fog gripping the regions of Madhya Pradesh. The situation is such that the chill has intensified during the day as well as at night. Last night, the coldest temperatures of the season were recorded in most parts of the state, while the fog that enveloped the region on Monday morning reduced visibility to zero in many places. Meanwhile, the capital Bhopal is experiencing the coldest temperatures and densest fog of the season today.