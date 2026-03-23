Bee Menace in MP: 24 Sheep Die in Shajapur, Youth Chased 1km in Betul, More Incidents Reported

Bee Menace in Madhya Pradesh (Photo Source: Patrika)
Bee Menace in MP: Sunday was a day of bee menace in Madhya Pradesh. News of attacks on several people started coming in one after another from many districts of the state, which surprised everyone. In Shajapur, 24 sheep died in a bee attack, while their shepherd was also injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Not only this, in Betul, a swarm of bees launched a deadly attack on a young man. The young man ran for about a kilometre to escape, but the bees kept stinging him. To save himself, he jumped into a water tank, but even there, the angry bees continued to sting him.
Along with this, news also came from the Khandwa district of the state, where more than five people were stung and injured by bees. In Rewa, a mentally disturbed woman was also attacked by a swarm of bees. To escape, the woman ran into the police station, where a policeman, with his presence of mind, along with other police personnel, saved the woman.
First, let's talk about Shajapur in the state. In the Tilawad police outpost area of Shujalpur, under the district, a swarm of bees attacked a flock of sheep brought by a shepherd from Rajasthan. In this attack, 24 sheep of the flock have died, while several others, including the shepherd, are injured. Currently, the shepherd has been referred to Sehore for treatment. It is being reported that the swarm of bees attacked the sheep when they were drinking water from a river located here. The livestock owner suffered a major financial loss in the attack.
We would like to remind you that a major accident had occurred with this same shepherd group on February 25. At that time, turmeric bought from the weekly market in Maina village was fed to the sheep, due to which 220 sheep of this flock died. Adulterated turmeric was suspected in that incident. The shepherd called it a natural disaster and appealed to the administration for financial assistance and help. Before the compensation for that loss could be resolved by the administration, the shepherd suffered another major loss the very next month.
A report of a bee attack came from Betul. Here, a swarm of bees launched a deadly attack on a young man. The young man ran for about a kilometer to save his life from the bees, but the bees did not leave him and kept stinging him all the way.
This sensational incident of bee attack occurred in Khedi Sanwalgadh village of the district. While running, the young man entered a settlement. People even lit fires to save him, but it seemed as if the fire had no effect on the bees. The young man ran and jumped into a water-filled tank, but even here, the swarm of bees hovered over the water, and as soon as the young man came up for air, the bees would sting him. After a long time, the swarm of bees flew away on its own. Locals pulled the young man out of the tank and took him to the district hospital, where the young man is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.
Another major news of bee attack came from Khandwa district. Here, a large swarm of bees suddenly attacked more than five people working in a field. The incident occurred in Kulwada village of Jaavar. It is being reported that children are among the injured. Currently, all the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.
Meanwhile, in Rewa district, a swarm of bees attacked a mentally disturbed woman. To save her life, the woman ran towards the police station, where a head constable, risking his life, covered himself with a blanket and created smoke, which then saved the woman and others present in the police station from the swarm of bees. Currently, the injured woman has been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment.
There is a beehive on the water tank located in front of the Baikunthpur police station. A mentally disturbed woman was passing under the water tank on foot on Sunday. During this, the swarm attacked her. To escape the bees, the woman entered the police station, which startled the policemen present there. Head Constable Virendra Tiwari, present in the station, showed presence of mind, immediately took a blanket, and created smoke near the woman, causing the bees to flee. Later, with the help of an ambulance, the injured woman was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. For a long time, there was an atmosphere of chaos at the scene due to the incident.
Regarding the incident, Station House Officer Ghanshyam Mishra said that a mentally disturbed woman was attacked by bees. The head constable showed alertness and created smoke, saving her life. The woman was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.
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