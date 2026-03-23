Bee Menace in MP: 24 Sheep Die in Shajapur, Youth Chased 1km in Betul, More Incidents Reported

This sensational incident of bee attack occurred in Khedi Sanwalgadh village of the district. While running, the young man entered a settlement. People even lit fires to save him, but it seemed as if the fire had no effect on the bees. The young man ran and jumped into a water-filled tank, but even here, the swarm of bees hovered over the water, and as soon as the young man came up for air, the bees would sting him. After a long time, the swarm of bees flew away on its own. Locals pulled the young man out of the tank and took him to the district hospital, where the young man is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.