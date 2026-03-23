Madhya Pradesh Creates History with 61 UPSC Selections, Govt School Students Shine

In a historic achievement, Madhya Pradesh has delivered an outstanding performance in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination this year, with 61 candidates from the state selected. Notably, many of these successful aspirants studied in government schools and colleges, highlighting the strength of the public education system. By clearing one of the country’s toughest examinations, these young achievers have brought pride to both Madhya Pradesh and the nation. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will felicitate the candidates on March 23 and is expected to interact with them.