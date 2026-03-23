Madhya Pradesh Creates History with 61 UPSC Selections, Govt School Students Shine

In a historic achievement, Madhya Pradesh has delivered an outstanding performance in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination this year, with 61 candidates from the state selected. Notably, many of these successful aspirants studied in government schools and colleges, highlighting the strength of the public education system. By clearing one of the country’s toughest examinations, these young achievers have brought pride to both Madhya Pradesh and the nation. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will felicitate the candidates on March 23 and is expected to interact with them.
Youth from all sections of society in the state have been selected in the UPSC examination. Many of them hail from small villages where electricity is not available 24 hours a day, and mobile network and internet connectivity are also scarce. Despite these challenges, the youth did not lose their spirit and achieved success through determination and passion.
The standard of education in MP is continuously improving. Many of the selected youth have studied in government schools and colleges. Of the 61 students selected for the UPSC, 15 have succeeded after studying at government colleges and universities. This figure clearly demonstrates the quality of the state's government-run educational institutions and the talent of its students.
Among those selected for UPSC are Ashish Sharma, a graduate from Jiwaji University Gwalior; Pulkit Jain, from the Institute of Higher Education Excellence, Bhopal; Prachi Chauhan, BSc; Subhadra Sharma, from Government Girls College, Ganj Basoda; Soumya Jain, BA, Gandhi PR College, Bhopal; Ayush Swami, BA, JLN College, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram; Nikit Singh, BA Economics, Atal Bihari Vajpayee College, Indore; Deepak Baghel, BA, Jiwaji University Gwalior; Rajvardhan Singh Sisodia, BA, Gujarati Samaj College, Indore; Prachi Jain, BCom, Sarojini Naidu Government Girls Postgraduate (Autonomous) College, Bhopal; Roopal B, BSc, Institute of Higher Education Excellence, Bhopal; Rohan Jain, BSc Maths, Government Holkar Science College, Indore; Ankush Patidar, BSc, Devi Ahilya University, Indore; Gaurav Jat, Bachelor of Arts, Devi Ahilya University, Indore; Pavitra Mishra, BSc, Prime Minister College of Excellence, Government Science College, Rewa; and Ujjwal Jain, BA, Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Government College, Kolaras. The youth achieved success through their spirit and passion.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending