scriptBhopal to Get Second Advanced District Hospital | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bhopal

Bhopal to Get Second Advanced District Hospital

MP News: Outgoing Chief Medical and Health District Officer Prabhakar Tiwari stated that it will take a year for the hospital to commence full operations.

BhopalJun 09, 2025 / 04:13 pm

Patrika Desk

Image Source: Patrika

Image Source: Patrika

MP News: Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is expected to get a second new district hospital by next year. All departments of the old Sultania Hospital will be relocated to Hamidia Hospital. The Sultania Hospital building will then be demolished to make way for a new, grand district hospital on the same site.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed within 18 months. Health department officials have stated that approximately half of the work is currently complete. Despite this, they expect to hand over the building to the hospital department on schedule.

One Year to Completion

Prabhakar Tiwari, the outgoing Chief Medical and Health District Officer, stated that it will still take a year for the hospital to become fully operational. This will make Bhopal the only district in the state with two district hospitals. According to health officials, the number of patients at JP District Hospital and Hamidia Hospital is increasing daily, putting significant pressure on doctors in both facilities.

Equipped with State-of-the-Art Technology

Health department officials have stated that the new district hospital will be a multi-specialty hospital equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology and facilities. In addition to 500 beds, it will include more than six operation theatres (OTs), outpatient departments (OPDs) for all specialties, a laboratory, a blood bank, specialist doctors, nurse training facilities, and modern chambers for all doctors. The hospital will also have ample seating for patients, parking, and other amenities.

News / Bhopal / Bhopal to Get Second Advanced District Hospital

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Chhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast

National News

Chhattisgarh: ASP martyred, two officers critically injured in Sukma IED blast

in 2 hours

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

News Bulletin

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

in 15 minutes

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

World

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

in 2 hours

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

Jaipur

Weather Update: Rajasthan to Scorch at 48°C Before Rain Hits These Districts on 15–16 June

in 5 hours

Latest Bhopal

Major Reshuffle in Key MP Department: Over Two Dozen Senior Officers Transferred

News

Major Reshuffle in Key MP Department: Over Two Dozen Senior Officers Transferred

2 days ago

MP's First Six-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge to Connect Three States via Expressway

News

MP's First Six-Lane Cable-Stayed Bridge to Connect Three States via Expressway

4 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved

News

Madhya Pradesh: 19 New Colleges Approved

5 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana

News

Madhya Pradesh: Affordable Housing Under PM Awas Yojana

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.