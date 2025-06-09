Bhopal to Get Second Advanced District Hospital

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 and be completed within 18 months. Health department officials have stated that approximately half of the work is currently complete. Despite this, they expect to hand over the building to the hospital department on schedule.

One Year to Completion Prabhakar Tiwari, the outgoing Chief Medical and Health District Officer, stated that it will still take a year for the hospital to become fully operational. This will make Bhopal the only district in the state with two district hospitals. According to health officials, the number of patients at JP District Hospital and Hamidia Hospital is increasing daily, putting significant pressure on doctors in both facilities.