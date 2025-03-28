Four MP Cities to Form Greater Capital Region

According to Sanjay Shukla, Principal Secretary, Urban Housing and Development, the BDA will appoint consultants to formulate the upcoming plan. This will proceed after approval from senior officials. How it will work ● Sehore-Bhopal planning will include work on pond and catchment area conservation.

● The Mandideep industrial area will be connected to Bhopal. ● Work on global heritage sites near Bhopal, such as Sanchi and Bhimbetka, located in other districts, will be coordinated from Bhopal. ● The way will be paved to extend the metro network to nearby areas.