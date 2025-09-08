Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

'Gaya Special' Train Extended to September 20th with Additional Coaches

Railway News: In view of the large number of passengers, the railway has increased the number of coaches in the Pitru Paksha special train.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

Railway News: In view of the large number of passengers travelling to Gaya during the Pitru Paksha, the railway has increased the number of coaches in the Pitru Paksha special train. Two additional coaches (one AC 3-tier and one sleeper) have been added to the Rani Kamlapati-Gaya-Rani Kamlapati special train. With this, the total number of coaches in this train has increased to 24. This facility will be available to passengers until 20 September 2025. Senior DCM Saurabh Kataria stated that this arrangement has been made keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers.

Use the 139 Rail Helpline or NTES App

He appealed to passengers to use authorised sources such as the Rail Madad 139 helpline or the NTES app for train schedules and stop information before their journey. The Rani Kamlapati-Gaya Pitru Paksha special will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 1:20 PM on 12 and 17 September and arrive in Gaya at 9:30 AM the next day.

