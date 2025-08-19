Heavy Rainfall Warning for 9 Districts in Madhya Pradesh; Intense Downpour Expected on 20th and 21st August

MP Weather: The monsoon has returned to Madhya Pradesh with a new system. Due to a strong monsoon system, heavy rainfall is expected in the last days of August. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough is passing through the west-south part of MP. Simultaneously, two cyclonic circulations, two troughs, and a low-pressure area are active. This is causing continuous heavy rain in the Indore-Ujjain division. The Meteorological Department predicts that the rain system will strengthen further from 21 August, potentially leading to extremely heavy rainfall. A warning has been issued for heavy rain in nine districts in the next 24 hours.
On Monday, several districts of MP, including Shajapur, Ratlam, Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Betul, Guna, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Satna, Umaria, Dewas, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Vidisha, experienced light rain. The rainfall continued overnight. Indore received over an inch of rain, Ujjain received approximately an inch, and Damoh received half an inch.
According to the Meteorological Department (MP Weather), heavy rainfall is expected in Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna in MP (MP Weather) on 19 August. Up to 4.5 inches of rain is anticipated. A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms and light rain in other districts of the state.
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Balaghat, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni in MP on 20 August. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and light rain (Heavy Rain) has been issued for other districts in the state.
According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall (Heavy Rain) in Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat in MP on 21 August. Up to 8.5 inches of rain could fall in these areas in the next 24 hours. A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Shajapur, Sehore, Harda, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, and Anuppur. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and light rain has been issued for the rest of the state.