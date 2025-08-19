Heavy Rainfall Warning for 9 Districts in Madhya Pradesh; Intense Downpour Expected on 20th and 21st August

MP Weather: The monsoon has returned to Madhya Pradesh with a new system. Due to a strong monsoon system, heavy rainfall is expected in the last days of August. According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon trough is passing through the west-south part of MP. Simultaneously, two cyclonic circulations, two troughs, and a low-pressure area are active. This is causing continuous heavy rain in the Indore-Ujjain division. The Meteorological Department predicts that the rain system will strengthen further from 21 August, potentially leading to extremely heavy rainfall. A warning has been issued for heavy rain in nine districts in the next 24 hours.