MP City to Become Metropolitan Area, Incorporating Five Districts

These areas from these districts will be included in the Bhopal Metropolitan Region Raisen district: Raisen, Obaidullaganj. Vidisha district: Vidisha, Gyarsapur, Gulabganj. Sehore district: Sehore, Ichawar, Ashta, Shyampur, Jawar. Rajgarh district: Narsinghgarh, Jirapur, Biaora, Pichhore, Khujner.

Bhopal district: Huzur, Berasia, Kolar. Planning for Tourist Centres and Circuits Satellite towns will be developed within the Metropolitan Region to create new residential areas. The additional population will be accommodated here. Instead of urban areas, special residential areas will be created in the rural areas of the region to house people, and public transport will be improved for commuting to workplaces. Furthermore, new tourist centres and circuits will be identified within the region.

Development Blueprint Planning based on area development Planning for regional connectivity Identifying growth centres Identifying areas for satellite towns Tourist centres and circuits will also be identified Establishing complete management for environmental development

Conservation plan for better agricultural land A capital investment plan will be in place, including roads, natural drains, public amenities and services, along with a complete map of the region’s economic development. Planning for Tourist Centres and Circuits The preliminary map of the Bhopal Metropolitan Region is ready. We will define the region with a better plan. Bhopal’s landscape will change, and development prospects will increase.

– Sanjeev Singh, Commissioner and Administrator, BDA