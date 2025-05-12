scriptMP City to Become Metropolitan Area, Incorporating Five Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bhopal

MP City to Become Metropolitan Area, Incorporating Five Districts

MP News: This city in Madhya Pradesh will soon be recognised as a metropolitan area. Five districts will be included to make it a metropolis, and the primary map for this has also been prepared.

BhopalMay 12, 2025 / 09:08 am

Patrika Desk

MP News

MP News

MP News: A preliminary map of the Bhopal Metropolitan Region (Bhopal) has been prepared. An area of 8791 sq km, encompassing five districts around Bhopal, is being designated. This translates to 879,109.94 hectares. Based on Bhopal district’s population density of 855 persons per hectare, this area will accommodate a population of 7.5 million (Development News). Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) has initiated the process of selecting a consultant for the Detailed Project Report (DPR), with an initial budget of ₹10 lakh. The consultant will be selected this month, and the DPR must be completed within 14 months thereafter.

These areas from these districts will be included in the Bhopal Metropolitan Region

Raisen district: Raisen, Obaidullaganj.

Vidisha district: Vidisha, Gyarsapur, Gulabganj.

Sehore district: Sehore, Ichawar, Ashta, Shyampur, Jawar.

Rajgarh district: Narsinghgarh, Jirapur, Biaora, Pichhore, Khujner.
Bhopal district: Huzur, Berasia, Kolar.

Planning for Tourist Centres and Circuits

Satellite towns will be developed within the Metropolitan Region to create new residential areas. The additional population will be accommodated here. Instead of urban areas, special residential areas will be created in the rural areas of the region to house people, and public transport will be improved for commuting to workplaces. Furthermore, new tourist centres and circuits will be identified within the region.

Development Blueprint

Planning based on area development

Planning for regional connectivity

Identifying growth centres

Identifying areas for satellite towns

Tourist centres and circuits will also be identified

Establishing complete management for environmental development
Conservation plan for better agricultural land

A capital investment plan will be in place, including roads, natural drains, public amenities and services, along with a complete map of the region’s economic development.

Planning for Tourist Centres and Circuits

The preliminary map of the Bhopal Metropolitan Region is ready. We will define the region with a better plan. Bhopal’s landscape will change, and development prospects will increase.
– Sanjeev Singh, Commissioner and Administrator, BDA

News / Bhopal / MP City to Become Metropolitan Area, Incorporating Five Districts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

Patrika plus

13 Killed in Raipur-Balodabazar Highway Collision

in 5 hours

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

National News

India-Pakistan Border Sees First Quiet Night After Tensions; Indian Army Provides Update on Firing and Drone Activity

in 4 hours

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

National News

NIA Arrests Khalistani Terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi in Bihar, Nine Years After Nabha Jailbreak

in 5 hours

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

Bhopal

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

in 5 hours

Latest Bhopal

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

News

Triple weather system triggers thunderstorm and rain alert across 45 districts in MP

in 5 hours

Thousands in Madhya Pradesh Earn Over ₹1 Crore Annually

News

Thousands in Madhya Pradesh Earn Over ₹1 Crore Annually

2 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave

News

Madhya Pradesh: India-Pakistan Tensions Lead to Cancellation of Police Leave

3 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: This company’s staff to get ₹1 crore free life cover

News

Madhya Pradesh: This company’s staff to get ₹1 crore free life cover

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.