Bhopal

MP Farmers to Generate, Sell Solar Power

MP News: Farmers currently purchase electricity, but in the future, they will generate their own power with the help of schemes like the Suryamitra Krishi Feeder and others from the Renewable Energy Department.

BhopalJun 11, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

(Photo source: Patrika)

MP News: Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a 15-fold increase in renewable energy generation over the past 11 years. Solar energy has seen a 48% increase, and wind energy a 19% rise. Renewable energy projects exceeding 9300 megawatts are currently underway. The Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project is being used as a case study by the World Bank and Harvard University. The government aims to install 3.2 million solar pumps within the next three years to benefit farmers.
Previously, farmers purchased electricity, but through initiatives like the Suryamitra Krishi Feeder Yojana and other schemes from the Renewable Energy Department, farmers will generate their own electricity in the future, which the government will then purchase. The government is also planning to install solar rooftops on all government buildings soon.

No More Night Work

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav made these remarks at the Suryamitra Krishi Feeder Yojana summit. He stated that through solar energy, the state has become a surplus electricity producer. The Suryamitra Krishi Feeder Yojana will provide farmers with electricity during the day, eliminating the need for nighttime fieldwork. This will also reduce the government’s subsidy burden.
Small investors and farmers can easily invest in this scheme. The event was attended by Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla , Minister Krishna Gour , and Ashok Yadav, MP from Madhubani.

Understanding the Scheme

Under the Suryamitra Krishi Feeder Yojana, solar projects can be established up to 100% of the substation’s capacity. There is no minimum production limit, providing investment and employment opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The government will contract to purchase electricity from investors or farmers for 25 years at a pre-determined rate.
Central assistance of ₹1.05 crore per megawatt will be provided for setting up solar plants. Loans are available with a 3% interest waiver for seven years. In Madhya Pradesh, projects with a capacity of 14,500 megawatts are available for selection across more than 1900 substations. This information was shared with investors at the summit.

Letters of Award Granted

Letters of Award (LOAs) were given to five investors: Abhishek Tiwari for a 1.2-megawatt plant in Neemuch, Harbachand Maheshwari for a 1-kilowatt plant in Dewas, Vinod Porwal for a 1-kilowatt plant in Mandsaur, Surendra Singh for a 2-kilowatt plant in Bhopal, and Nirmala Bai for a 2-kilowatt plant in Panjapura, Dewas.
Certificates were awarded to participants of the scheme’s certificate program. The CM honoured Global Expert and JIZ Project Director Bernard Kruzber for technical assistance and MANIT Professor Priyanka Paliwal.

