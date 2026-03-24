MP: Names of Many Villages to Be Changed, CM Makes Big Announcement

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that after connecting with the Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway, Agar-Malwa has gained new momentum in development. Now, a new highway from Jhalawar in Rajasthan will also directly connect to Baba Mahakal of Ujjain and Maa Bagulamukhi Dham of Nalkheda. This will benefit pilgrims visiting for religious tourism and freight transport. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that our government has increased the valuation and compensation amount for horticultural fruit plants. Under this, the previously determined rate of Rs 4500 per tree for the famous ODOP product, orange, in Agar-Malwa district has been increased to Rs 17,500 per tree. This is a great gift for the orange-producing farmers of the district. The state government has provided the benefit of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana to soybean farmers. Now, mustard crop has also been included in this scheme, giving a new gift to the farmers. The government is purchasing wheat at a price of Rs 2625 by giving a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal to wheat-producing farmers. We are also committed to the 100% procurement of Toor (pigeon pea).