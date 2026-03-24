MP: Names of Many Villages to Be Changed, CM Makes Big Announcement

Development works worth Rs 200 crore have been approved in Agar Malwa, Madhya Pradesh. To express gratitude for this, the public and farmers visited the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. A felicitation ceremony was organised by the farmers here, where they expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.
Addressing the programme, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that farmers are our heritage, they are the architects of the nation's destiny. The government is committed to the prosperity of the state's farmers. It is to strengthen the farmers that we are celebrating 2026 as the Year of Farmer Welfare. In this, the government's entire focus is on connecting agriculture with modern technology, innovation, and value addition.
To increase farmers' income, along with crop production, animal husbandry, dairy farming, fisheries, horticulture, and agro-based industries are also being encouraged. Citizens requested CM Mohan Yadav to change the names of some villages. Responding to this, the CM assured them that he would personally visit the area.
The Chief Minister said that a true promise and concrete work, this is the government's resolve. We have fulfilled the promises we made to the farmers. He said that only when there is prosperity from our fields to our factories, will our farmers also be prosperous and happy. The prosperous farmers of Madhya Pradesh will play an important role in building a developed India by 2047.
For Agar-Malwa district, the Aahu Medium Irrigation Project costing Rs 167.21 crore and the Haradai pond construction costing Rs 24.88 crore have been approved. These two schemes, worth approximately Rs 200 crore, will bring water to the fields of Agar-Malwa district and irrigate over 4800 hectares of land. Upon receiving these two gifts, the farmers of Agar-Malwa district warmly welcomed and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Yadav.
On the demand of public representatives, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav assured that the awkward names of some villages in the Barod area of Agar-Malwa district would be changed. He said that he would very soon visit Agar-Malwa himself and interact with the farmers.
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that after connecting with the Delhi-Mumbai Super Expressway, Agar-Malwa has gained new momentum in development. Now, a new highway from Jhalawar in Rajasthan will also directly connect to Baba Mahakal of Ujjain and Maa Bagulamukhi Dham of Nalkheda. This will benefit pilgrims visiting for religious tourism and freight transport. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that our government has increased the valuation and compensation amount for horticultural fruit plants. Under this, the previously determined rate of Rs 4500 per tree for the famous ODOP product, orange, in Agar-Malwa district has been increased to Rs 17,500 per tree. This is a great gift for the orange-producing farmers of the district. The state government has provided the benefit of the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana to soybean farmers. Now, mustard crop has also been included in this scheme, giving a new gift to the farmers. The government is purchasing wheat at a price of Rs 2625 by giving a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal to wheat-producing farmers. We are also committed to the 100% procurement of Toor (pigeon pea).
Agar-Malwa MLA Madhu Gehlot said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Yadav, every corner of Madhya Pradesh is being equipped with irrigation facilities, and Agar-Malwa district is no exception. In the Year of Farmer Welfare, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has approved irrigation projects and pond development works worth Rs 200 crore for the prosperity of the district's farmers. He has attracted investors to start units in Agar Malwa to encourage industrialisation. Now, with the establishment of Food Chain Maken Company in the district, thousands of local youths will get employment opportunities. She said that the construction of Lord Shri Baijnath Dham is being undertaken in Agar Malwa at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. Agar Malwa has received the gift of Gokul Gram, 2 new colleges, and numerous cow shelters. District President Om Malviya, Mehrban Singh, and a large number of farmers and BJP workers from Agar-Malwa district were present at the felicitation ceremony.
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