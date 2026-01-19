Narrow lanes in MP to be widened, land acquisition in five districts

Road widening for public transport in MP metropolitan regions (Photo source: AI-generated)
MP News: Narrow roads in the Metropolitan Region will now be four-lane. This has been included in the policy for the public transport network. The minimum width of the roads has been kept at 12 metres. Construction agencies have been informed about this through BDA and T&CP. Planning will now be decided on this basis.
The BMR, covering an area of approximately 12,099 square kilometres, including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, and Raisen, is being determined. T&CP will pay special attention to the 12-metre road width while approving new colonies. The biggest challenge here will be the old settlements, where lanes are less than three metres wide. Even the main roads are only seven to ten metres wide. In such a situation, achieving a minimum width of 12 metres here will be a major challenge. Houses and shops falling within this scope will be demolished to widen the roads.
A total of 2,524 villages are being included in the region. The main objective is to reduce the traffic and population burden on Bhopal and develop the adjoining districts like Bhopal. For this, not only is mutual connectivity between the districts related to Bhopal necessary, but wide roads are also essential in the areas included in the BMR, considering future settlements and traffic.
A policy is being formulated under planned development in the BMR. Our team is working on this. We are proceeding with the concept of holistic development.
- Sanjeev Singh, Divisional Commissioner
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Trending