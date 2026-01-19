Narrow lanes in MP to be widened, land acquisition in five districts

The BMR, covering an area of approximately 12,099 square kilometres, including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, and Raisen, is being determined. T&CP will pay special attention to the 12-metre road width while approving new colonies. The biggest challenge here will be the old settlements, where lanes are less than three metres wide. Even the main roads are only seven to ten metres wide. In such a situation, achieving a minimum width of 12 metres here will be a major challenge. Houses and shops falling within this scope will be demolished to widen the roads.