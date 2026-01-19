19 January 2026,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

Narrow lanes in MP to be widened, land acquisition in five districts

MP news: Narrow lanes in metropolitan region to be widened; homes and shops to be demolished across five districts

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Road Widening for public Transports in MP Metropolitan Regions

Road widening for public transport in MP metropolitan regions (Photo source: AI-generated)

MP News: Narrow roads in the Metropolitan Region will now be four-lane. This has been included in the policy for the public transport network. The minimum width of the roads has been kept at 12 metres. Construction agencies have been informed about this through BDA and T&CP. Planning will now be decided on this basis.

The BMR, covering an area of approximately 12,099 square kilometres, including Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, and Raisen, is being determined. T&CP will pay special attention to the 12-metre road width while approving new colonies. The biggest challenge here will be the old settlements, where lanes are less than three metres wide. Even the main roads are only seven to ten metres wide. In such a situation, achieving a minimum width of 12 metres here will be a major challenge. Houses and shops falling within this scope will be demolished to widen the roads.

Why Wide Roads Are Necessary

A total of 2,524 villages are being included in the region. The main objective is to reduce the traffic and population burden on Bhopal and develop the adjoining districts like Bhopal. For this, not only is mutual connectivity between the districts related to Bhopal necessary, but wide roads are also essential in the areas included in the BMR, considering future settlements and traffic.

Policy Under Planned Development in BMR

A policy is being formulated under planned development in the BMR. Our team is working on this. We are proceeding with the concept of holistic development.

- Sanjeev Singh, Divisional Commissioner

Share the news:

Related Topics

mp news

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

19 Jan 2026 04:00 pm

News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / Narrow lanes in MP to be widened, land acquisition in five districts

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Trending

MP Board Admit Card 2026: MP Board Releases 10th, 12th Exam Admit Cards; Download Directly Via This Link

MP Board Admit Card 2026 Released
Education News

Road Accident Bhopal: 5 Dead, 12 Critically Injured in Head-on Collision

Horrific Road Accident
Bhopal

AIIMS Research Reveals Yoga Reduces Mental Stress, Aids Opioid Withdrawal Recovery

mental stress
Bhopal

Rain Alert Amidst Dense Fog and Biting Cold, Temperatures to Drop Below 10 Degrees in These Districts

Rain Alert In MP
Bhopal

MP News: Worm Found in Mouthwash at Bhopal Hospital Sparks Outrage

Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.