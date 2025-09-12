MP Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 12-15 September

The weather in Bhopal has been fluctuating. Since the heavy rain on Wednesday, people have been experiencing intense humidity. According to the Meteorological Department, several rain systems are active in the city. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the north-west Arabian Sea and adjoining south-west Pakistan. The associated cyclonic circulation is active at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Over the next 12 hours, it is likely to move westwards and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area over the same region.
Currently, the monsoon trough at mean sea level extends from Sri Ganganagar, Bareilly, Barabanki, Dehri, Purulia, Digha and further southeastwards to the north-east Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha is active at 4.5 km above mean sea level and is tilted southwards with height. Due to this, heavy rain is expected in several districts on 12, 13, 14 and 15 September.
Rain is possible in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Tikamgarh, Niwari districts.
A rain alert has also been issued for Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Betul, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat districts.
A yellow alert has been issued for Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkala, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, and Pandhurna districts.