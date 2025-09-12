MP Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 12-15 September

The weather in Bhopal has been fluctuating. Since the heavy rain on Wednesday, people have been experiencing intense humidity. According to the Meteorological Department, several rain systems are active in the city. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the north-west Arabian Sea and adjoining south-west Pakistan. The associated cyclonic circulation is active at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Over the next 12 hours, it is likely to move westwards and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area over the same region.