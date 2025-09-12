Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

MP Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 12-15 September

IMD Heavy Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for 33 districts.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Sep 12, 2025

Image Source: Patrika

The weather in Bhopal has been fluctuating. Since the heavy rain on Wednesday, people have been experiencing intense humidity. According to the Meteorological Department, several rain systems are active in the city. A well-marked low-pressure area lies over the north-west Arabian Sea and adjoining south-west Pakistan. The associated cyclonic circulation is active at 5.8 km above mean sea level. Over the next 12 hours, it is likely to move westwards and gradually weaken into a low-pressure area over the same region.

Monsoon Trough Line Active

Currently, the monsoon trough at mean sea level extends from Sri Ganganagar, Bareilly, Barabanki, Dehri, Purulia, Digha and further southeastwards to the north-east Bay of Bengal. An upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha is active at 4.5 km above mean sea level and is tilted southwards with height. Due to this, heavy rain is expected in several districts on 12, 13, 14 and 15 September.

Rain Possible in 33 Districts

Rain is possible in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan, Tikamgarh, Niwari districts.

A rain alert has also been issued for Raisen, Narmadapuram, Harda, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Maihar, Betul, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat districts.

Yellow Alert Issued for These Districts

A yellow alert has been issued for Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkala, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, and Pandhurna districts.

Published on:

12 Sept 2025 08:32 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP Weather: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert for 12-15 September
