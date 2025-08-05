Nine More Districts to Join MP’s Metropolitan Regions

The Chief Minister will be the chairman of the authority. The ministers of three departments – Urban Development, Panchayat & Rural Development, and Revenue – will be the vice-chairpersons. The Chief Secretary will be a member. An executive committee will be formed to implement the authority's work. Its chairman will be the Metropolitan Commissioner. After the formation of the Metropolitan Authority, the power to grant development permissions will rest with it. The authority will also grant development permissions in the areas of the Area Development Plan and TDS. Government departments will also have to inform the authority before undertaking any construction. The authority will have the power to revoke permissions if objections are raised. The Metropolitan Commissioner will grant development permissions for private projects as well. There is a provision for appeal if development permission is not granted. Local bodies will continue to issue building permits at the local level.