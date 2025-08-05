Nine More Districts to Join MP’s Metropolitan Regions

MP News: On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Metropolitan Region Planning and Development Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Vidhan Sabha for the development of the Bhopal and Indore Metropolitan Regions. The Bhopal region will include Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Rajgarh, while the Indore region will comprise Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, and Dhar. The bill includes provisions for the formation of a Metropolitan Area, a Metropolitan Planning Committee, a Metropolitan Area Development Authority, its executive committee, a Metropolitan Development and Special Planning Authority, and an Integrated Metropolitan Transport Authority.
The Chief Minister will be the chairman of the authority. The ministers of three departments – Urban Development, Panchayat & Rural Development, and Revenue – will be the vice-chairpersons. The Chief Secretary will be a member. An executive committee will be formed to implement the authority's work. Its chairman will be the Metropolitan Commissioner. After the formation of the Metropolitan Authority, the power to grant development permissions will rest with it. The authority will also grant development permissions in the areas of the Area Development Plan and TDS. Government departments will also have to inform the authority before undertaking any construction. The authority will have the power to revoke permissions if objections are raised. The Metropolitan Commissioner will grant development permissions for private projects as well. There is a provision for appeal if development permission is not granted. Local bodies will continue to issue building permits at the local level.
● Assisting the planning committee in drafting the plan.
● Planning and development in areas outside the jurisdiction of development authorities.
● Development of projects spanning multiple authority jurisdictions.
● Coordination and implementation of projects and schemes.
● Management of the Metropolitan Development Fund and land bank.
● Planning and implementation of government-directed projects, schemes, or area development plans.
The Metropolitan Area Development Plan will be prepared for a minimum of 15 years. It will define the economic development policy for the metropolitan area. It will outline the proper utilisation of all resources. It will comprehensively depict the uses of land in the region, including settlements, agricultural land, forests, barren land, water bodies, transportation, and industrial areas. Furthermore, it will set policies for infrastructure, tourism, watershed management, water supply, public amenities and services, transportation, public transport, industrial development, forest conservation, and the development of large infrastructure projects.
● The authority will prepare a draft plan, obtain approval from the Metropolitan Planning Committee, and then invite objections and suggestions.
● A committee will be formed to hear objections and suggestions and resolve them.
● After the hearing, the authority will send the draft plan, along with its report and the committee's recommendations, to the government for approval.
● The final decision on the plan will rest with the state government. Work will commence only after approval.
● The government will create a Metropolitan Development Fund with an initial capital of ₹200 crore for administrative functions under the Act. Development charges and fees will be deposited into this fund.
● The Metropolitan Commissioner may authorise entry onto any building or land within their jurisdiction for investigations and surveys.
● If the Metropolitan Commissioner does not decide on a development permission application within 60 days, it will be deemed approved.
● The government will form an Integrated Transport Authority for the Metropolitan Area (Bhopal Indore Metropolitan Region). It will effectively implement and coordinate measures taken by various departments regarding transport and traffic.
In the metropolitan area, for any development without authority approval, violation of development permission conditions, or failure to provide stipulated amenities, the Metropolitan Development Authority will issue a notice to provide the amenities within a specified time. Failure to comply will result in the Metropolitan Authority undertaking the development or providing the amenities itself, and recovering the entire cost as a penalty.
Development in the metropolitan area will be in accordance with the Metropolitan Development and Investment Plan. The Metropolitan Area Development Authority will create plans and schemes and will be responsible for their approval.