Public Holiday Declared In Madhya Pradesh: All Offices Closed on 5 September

Public Holiday: September has begun. After enjoying several long holidays in August, a fresh batch of holidays is on the way. From September to the end of the year, there's a long list of holidays, resulting in school, bank, and government office closures (School Bank Closed). However, there's good news for employees in Madhya Pradesh. A public holiday has been declared for all government offices on 5 September 2025 by the Madhya Pradesh government.
For information, all government offices in Madhya Pradesh will be closed on 5 September 2025 for Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad. This holiday is included in the list published by the Madhya Pradesh government.
4 September (Thursday): Onam (Regional holiday, mainly Kerala)
5 September (Friday): Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad
12 September (Friday): Day after Eid (Regional holiday in some states)
21 September (Sunday): Batukamam Festival begins (Regional holiday, Telangana)
22 September (Monday): Navratra Pratipada/Durga Puja begins (Holiday)
23 September (Tuesday): Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday (Regional holiday, Jammu & Kashmir)
29 September (Monday): Maha Saptami (Holiday)
30 September (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami (Holiday)