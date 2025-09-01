Public Holiday Declared In Madhya Pradesh: All Offices Closed on 5 September

Public Holiday: September has begun. After enjoying several long holidays in August, a fresh batch of holidays is on the way. From September to the end of the year, there's a long list of holidays, resulting in school, bank, and government office closures (School Bank Closed). However, there's good news for employees in Madhya Pradesh. A public holiday has been declared for all government offices on 5 September 2025 by the Madhya Pradesh government.