Rain Alert Amidst Dense Fog and Biting Cold, Temperatures to Drop Below 10 Degrees in These Districts

Rain alert amid dense fog and biting cold (Photo Source: Patrika)
Rain Alert in MP: The period of severe cold continues in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, an alert has been issued for Mawtha (rain) in the northern part of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active in the northern Himalayan region from January 15, due to which there is a possibility of rain in the northern and eastern parts of MP.
It is worth noting that last night, the minimum temperature in many districts of the state was recorded below 10 degrees Celsius. Among these, the lowest temperature was recorded in Shahdol at 4.8 degrees Celsius. While the temperature in Datia was 5.4 degrees, Rajgarh-Pachmarhi 5.6 degrees, Mandla 5.9 degrees, and Khajuraho 6.5 degrees Celsius. Apart from this, talking about big cities, the minimum temperature in Bhopal was 9 degrees, Indore 9.6 degrees, Ujjain 9.4 degrees, and Jabalpur 9.8 degrees. Among these, the lowest temperature was recorded in Gwalior at 5.6 degrees.
This morning, moderate to dense fog prevailed in many districts of the state. Due to reduced visibility, rail and road traffic was affected. Moderate fog was observed in Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, and Rewa. While, the effect of fog was also seen in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Guna, Shivpuri, Shajapur, and Sehore. Meanwhile, moderate fog and severe cold are likely to persist in the Gwalior-Chambal, Rewa, and Sagar divisions.
The Western Disturbance is becoming active from January 15, due to which there is a possibility of Mawtha in the northern part of MP. After this, the cold will increase once again. Meanwhile, the effect of northerly winds will continue, and nights will become colder. Fog and cold wave-like conditions will persist for the next few days. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain anywhere in the state during this period.
Big NewsView All
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Trending