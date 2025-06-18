scriptBijnor: Moving car bursts into flames, driver jumps out to save life, WagonR gutted | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Bijnor

Bijnor: Moving car bursts into flames, driver jumps out to save life, WagonR gutted

Bijnor News: A WagonR car caught fire due to a short circuit while it was moving in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near Giddarpura village. The driver jumped out and saved his life, while the car was completely burnt to ashes.

BijnorJun 18, 2025 / 12:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Massive fire engulfs moving car in Bijnor

ChatGPT said:
Bijnor: Moving car catches fire, driver jumps out to save life
Image source – Social Media

Huge fire in moving car in Bijnor: A major accident was averted in the Mandawar police station area of Bijnor on Wednesday when a moving WagonR car suddenly caught fire. This incident occurred near the village of Gidarpur. As soon as the fire broke out, the driver showed presence of mind, immediately jumped out and saved his life.

Short circuit believed to be the cause

Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause of the fire. According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the car caught fire, the flames spread rapidly within moments, and the entire car was engulfed in fire.

Passerby made video, viral on social media

A passerby who was passing by the road at the time of the accident made a video of the entire incident, which has gone viral on social media. In the video, the car can be seen burning fiercely.

No loss of life, car completely destroyed

There was no loss of life in this incident, but the car was completely burnt to ashes. On receiving the information, the local administration reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Administration starts investigation

Police said that an investigation into the matter is underway and a report is being prepared to ascertain the actual causes of the fire. The team that arrived at the scene has collected evidence.

News / Bijnor / Bijnor: Moving car bursts into flames, driver jumps out to save life, WagonR gutted

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

National News

Five Burn to Death in CNG Car Fire After Bridge Collision

in 3 hours

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

National News

Monsoon Gains Speed: Heavy Rain in 6 States, IMD Issues Red Alert

in 2 hours

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

Bijapur

Three Killed, Seven Beaten in Naxalite Attack

in 12 minutes

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

in 23 minutes

Latest Bijnor

Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video

News

Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video

2 months ago

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

News

Bijnor Woman Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend's Blackmail

4 months ago

Bijnor: Short Circuit Sparks Fire, Damage Runs into Lakhs

News

Bijnor: Short Circuit Sparks Fire, Damage Runs into Lakhs

6 months ago

Bijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart

News

Bijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart

9 months ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.