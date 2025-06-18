Bijnor: Moving car bursts into flames, driver jumps out to save life, WagonR gutted

Short circuit believed to be the cause Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the cause of the fire. According to eyewitnesses, as soon as the car caught fire, the flames spread rapidly within moments, and the entire car was engulfed in fire.

Passerby made video, viral on social media A passerby who was passing by the road at the time of the accident made a video of the entire incident, which has gone viral on social media. In the video, the car can be seen burning fiercely.

No loss of life, car completely destroyed There was no loss of life in this incident, but the car was completely burnt to ashes. On receiving the information, the local administration reached the spot and took stock of the situation.