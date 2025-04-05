Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video

Beating Over Property Dispute Recently, a video showing an elderly man being beaten with sticks went viral on Social Media. Investigation into this deeply disturbing video revealed it originated from Bijnor. Further investigation identified the location as Suhani village, Bijnor. The video showed the elderly man, Dataram, being assaulted by his daughter-in-law. Following this discovery, police visited the village and conducted a thorough investigation.

Father Divided Four Bighas of Land Among Three Sons It was discovered that Dataram has three sons. Some time ago, he divided his property equally among his three sons. He distributed one bigha of land to each of his three sons from his total four bighas, retaining one bigha for himself. A dispute arose over this remaining one bigha of land. One son’s wife then beat Dataram with sticks. While this assault was taking place, the victim’s son filmed the incident. This event has become a subject of much discussion in the area. Police have stated that action is being taken.