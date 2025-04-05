scriptWoman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video | Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video | Latest News | Patrika News
Woman Beats Father-in-Law with Stick in Bijnor; Son Films Video

Social Media: This incident went viral on social media, prompting police action. The police have now begun an investigation into the matter.

BijnorApr 05, 2025 / 08:47 am

Patrika Desk

A deeply disturbing incident has come to light in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. A woman brutally beat her elderly father-in-law with sticks while her son filmed the event. The video, which went viral on social media, prompted police action. A property dispute is believed to be the motive. Police have registered a case.

Beating Over Property Dispute

Recently, a video showing an elderly man being beaten with sticks went viral on Social Media. Investigation into this deeply disturbing video revealed it originated from Bijnor. Further investigation identified the location as Suhani village, Bijnor. The video showed the elderly man, Dataram, being assaulted by his daughter-in-law. Following this discovery, police visited the village and conducted a thorough investigation.

Father Divided Four Bighas of Land Among Three Sons

It was discovered that Dataram has three sons. Some time ago, he divided his property equally among his three sons. He distributed one bigha of land to each of his three sons from his total four bighas, retaining one bigha for himself. A dispute arose over this remaining one bigha of land. One son’s wife then beat Dataram with sticks. While this assault was taking place, the victim’s son filmed the incident. This event has become a subject of much discussion in the area. Police have stated that action is being taken.

