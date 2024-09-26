Bijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart

In the Mandardara police station area, a country liquor shop has been operating in Khadar for over a decade, run by Sube Singh. Women, who were fed up with the incidents of abuse and molestation due to drunkards, had been demanding to shut down the shop for the past two months. They had also beaten up some miscreants with slippers.

For the past one and a half months, workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union have been sitting on an indefinite dharna at Rapeda Pul, demanding the removal of the country liquor shop. Women from Gram Brahmpuri, Rawli, and Shahjapur are also participating in the protest. Earlier, the shop was shifted 50 meters towards the jungle after talks between the shop owner and villagers, but the miscreants did not stop their misbehavior. This enraged the women, who again took to the streets.