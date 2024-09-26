scriptBijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart | Latest News | Patrika News
Bijnor News: Women vandalize country liquor shop in Bijnor, overturn cart

Bijnor News: In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, some women who were troubled by the misbehavior of drunkards at a liquor shop, had been sitting on a dharna for the past one and a half months to get the shop removed. The shop owner had shifted the cart towards the jungle, but someone had again brought it back to the field at night.

Sep 26, 2024

Women vandalized country liquor shop in Bijnor

Bijnor News

Under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union, women have taken a stand to remove the country liquor shop in Bijnor. On Sunday morning, women strongly protested against the country liquor shop in Gram Badkala and started vandalizing it with sticks and rods. The matter was resolved after the police intervened and assured them to shift the shop to another location.
In the Mandardara police station area, a country liquor shop has been operating in Khadar for over a decade, run by Sube Singh. Women, who were fed up with the incidents of abuse and molestation due to drunkards, had been demanding to shut down the shop for the past two months. They had also beaten up some miscreants with slippers.
For the past one and a half months, workers of Bhartiya Kisan Union have been sitting on an indefinite dharna at Rapeda Pul, demanding the removal of the country liquor shop. Women from Gram Brahmpuri, Rawli, and Shahjapur are also participating in the protest. Earlier, the shop was shifted 50 meters towards the jungle after talks between the shop owner and villagers, but the miscreants did not stop their misbehavior. This enraged the women, who again took to the streets.

