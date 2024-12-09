Bijnor: Short Circuit Sparks Fire, Damage Runs into Lakhs

Bijnor News: A fire broke out in a house located in Mohalla Pahadi Darwaza, Dhamapur Nagar, Bijnor district, destroying goods worth thousands. The house owner, Faizan Ansari, said that the goods were kept in the tin shed built on the roof of the house.
Fire breaks out due to short circuit
On Monday, family members noticed smoke rising from a tin shed, alerting them to the incident. They promptly notified the fire department, but before help arrived, the family, with the aid of residents, managed to control the fire. Initial suspicions suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit. The fire brigade later arrived at the scene to gather details.