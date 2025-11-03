Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bikaner

Army Jawan Murdered on Moving Train in Rajasthan, Sparks Alarm

Murder In Train Rajasthan: An army jawan was stabbed to death on a moving train.

2 min read
Bikaner

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 03, 2025

murder in train rajasthan

Rajasthan Crime: An Army jawan was stabbed to death on the Sabarmati Express while the train was in motion. The incident occurred between Lunkaransar and Bikaner stations. The deceased has been identified as Army jawan Jigar Kumar Chaudhary, who was travelling from Firozpur (Punjab) to Sabarmati (Gujarat). Following the incident, the Bikaner Railway Police have taken some train attendants into custody and begun questioning them.

According to Anand Kumar, Station House Officer of the RPF police station, the jawan, who was travelling in the AC coach of the Sabarmati Express, had an altercation with some youths. The argument escalated into a physical fight, during which the youths repeatedly stabbed the jawan with a knife. Jigar Kumar was severely injured in the attack.

As soon as the train reached Bikaner station, the jawan was immediately taken to PBM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body has been kept in the mortuary, and the family has been informed. The post-mortem will be conducted after the family arrives.

Following the incident, panic spread among the passengers on the train. The police immediately sealed the AC coach, and the passengers were shifted to other compartments. It is reported that the other youths involved in the scuffle managed to escape from the scene. However, the railway police have taken some contract train attendants into custody. Preliminary investigations suggest that the altercation occurred with the attendants themselves.

Station House Officer Anand Kumar stated that it has not yet been confirmed who inflicted the stab wounds. All suspects are being continuously interrogated. As the crime took place inside the train, an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) investigation is now being conducted on the moving train. The coach has been seized and only the FSL team is present inside. The Sabarmati Express was not halted mid-route; instead, the FSL team was dispatched from Bikaner to the same train to preserve evidence from the scene.

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

03 Nov 2025 01:36 pm

Published on: 03 Nov 2025 01:36 pm

English News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / Army Jawan Murdered on Moving Train in Rajasthan, Sparks Alarm

