Army Jawan Murdered on Moving Train in Rajasthan, Sparks Alarm

Station House Officer Anand Kumar stated that it has not yet been confirmed who inflicted the stab wounds. All suspects are being continuously interrogated. As the crime took place inside the train, an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) investigation is now being conducted on the moving train. The coach has been seized and only the FSL team is present inside. The Sabarmati Express was not halted mid-route; instead, the FSL team was dispatched from Bikaner to the same train to preserve evidence from the scene.