World's Largest Solar Park Being Built in Rajasthan, Power Generation Capacity to be 2,450 MW

Image: Freepik
Bikaner. Rajasthan is once again set to become a benchmark for the country in the field of solar energy. The Pugal Solar Park being developed in the Pugal region of Bikaner district will be the country's first solar park to integrate a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with solar power generation. This park will have a power generation capacity of 2,450 MW and a storage capacity of 5,000 MW, enabling the storage of surplus solar energy to supply electricity even during non-sunlight hours.
Debmalya Sen, Chairman of the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), stated that "This proposed solar-BESS plant in Rajasthan will be one of the largest plants in the world. It will prove to be a major game-changer for India in the energy sector."
This ambitious project is being undertaken by Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company Limited (RSDCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL). Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, informed that the energy generated from this park will be used for the state's domestic consumption, further moving Rajasthan towards becoming an energy-self-reliant state.
All land-related formalities for this project, spread across approximately 4,780 hectares of government land, have been completed. It is being developed under a 'plug and play model', where all necessary facilities such as roads, drainage systems, boundary fencing, and power infrastructure are being prepared in advance, so that investors can start work easily.
In addition, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPN) and RSDCL are jointly developing a 765/400 KV grid substation and transmission lines, which will facilitate the smooth integration of the electricity generated from the park into the grid.
According to officials, this project will create over 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2 lakh tonnes annually. With the state government's full power purchase assurance and a swift approval process, the Pugal Solar Park is set to become an ideal model for large-scale renewable energy integration in India.
Big NewsView All
Bikaner
Rajasthan
Trending