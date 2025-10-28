World's Largest Solar Park Being Built in Rajasthan, Power Generation Capacity to be 2,450 MW

Bikaner. Rajasthan is once again set to become a benchmark for the country in the field of solar energy. The Pugal Solar Park being developed in the Pugal region of Bikaner district will be the country's first solar park to integrate a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with solar power generation. This park will have a power generation capacity of 2,450 MW and a storage capacity of 5,000 MW, enabling the storage of surplus solar energy to supply electricity even during non-sunlight hours.