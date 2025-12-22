22 December 2025,

Bikaner

Rajasthan: Education Department Issues New Guidelines for Question Papers

The state-level common annual examination in Rajasthan will commence from March 7. The Education Department has clarified that question papers will not be kept in private schools under any circumstances.

Bikaner

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 22, 2025

Rajasthan Education Department has issued a Big order releasing new guidelines regarding annual exam question papers

Image: Patrika

The state-level common annual examination will commence on March 7. Students of classes 9 and 11 will participate in this examination. Subjects not included in the timetable will be conducted at the school level.

The Education Department of Rajasthan has clarified that question papers will not be kept in private schools under any circumstances. Question papers for private schools will be kept secure with the concerned UCEEO and PEO. If the envelopes containing the question papers are found to be opened before the examination, the PEO and UCEEO will be held fully responsible.

24-Hour Staff Duty and Night Vigilance Mandatory

In order to ensure the security of the question papers, arrangements will be made to keep them in police stations as far as possible. If, for any reason, the question papers are kept in the PEO or UCEEO office or school, then 24-hour staff duty and night vigilance will be mandatory. The District Education Officer will make the final decision on where the question papers will be kept.

Joint Director to be Responsible

The guidelines issued by the Director of Education, Sitaram Jat, state that if any message or activity related to the creation of question papers goes viral on social media, the concerned Joint Director will be held responsible. The employee in charge of the concerned PEO and UCEEO office will be appointed as the in-charge and centre superintendent during the conduct of the examination.

Published on:

22 Dec 2025 10:35 am

English News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / Rajasthan: Education Department Issues New Guidelines for Question Papers

