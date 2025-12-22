Rajasthan: Education Department Issues New Guidelines for Question Papers

Image: Patrika
The state-level common annual examination will commence on March 7. Students of classes 9 and 11 will participate in this examination. Subjects not included in the timetable will be conducted at the school level.
The Education Department of Rajasthan has clarified that question papers will not be kept in private schools under any circumstances. Question papers for private schools will be kept secure with the concerned UCEEO and PEO. If the envelopes containing the question papers are found to be opened before the examination, the PEO and UCEEO will be held fully responsible.
In order to ensure the security of the question papers, arrangements will be made to keep them in police stations as far as possible. If, for any reason, the question papers are kept in the PEO or UCEEO office or school, then 24-hour staff duty and night vigilance will be mandatory. The District Education Officer will make the final decision on where the question papers will be kept.
The guidelines issued by the Director of Education, Sitaram Jat, state that if any message or activity related to the creation of question papers goes viral on social media, the concerned Joint Director will be held responsible. The employee in charge of the concerned PEO and UCEEO office will be appointed as the in-charge and centre superintendent during the conduct of the examination.
Big NewsView All
Bikaner
Rajasthan
Trending