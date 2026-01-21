21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bikaner

Bikaner: Silver prices at record peak, customers back off

The prices of silver in Bikaner's jewellery market have set a new record. The price of silver has reached ₹3,16,000 per kilogram, causing a stir in the market.

less than 1 minute read

Bikaner

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Silver jewellery (Photo: Patrika)

The prices of silver in the Bikaner bullion market have set a new record. On Tuesday, the price of silver reached ₹3,16,000 per kilogram, causing a stir in the market. The rally that has been ongoing for several days has now reached record levels, drawing the attention of investors along with traders.

According to bullion traders, the prices of silver have seen a tremendous surge due to international conditions, fluctuations in the dollar, and an increase in industrial demand. However, this rally has directly impacted common customers. Despite the wedding season and auspicious occasions, the purchase of silver jewellery and utensils has weakened.

₹25,000 Jump in a Single Day

A jump of ₹25,000 was recorded in the prices of silver in a single day. On Monday, the price of silver was ₹2,91,000 per kilogram, which increased to ₹3,16,000 on Tuesday. Prior to this, on Saturday, silver was at the level of ₹2,80,000 per kilogram. Due to continuously rising prices, customers are inquiring about the rates and then leaving.

Customers and Small Traders Distressed

This sharp increase in prices has put pressure on small traders. Bullion trader Revantram Jakhar stated that the continuous rise in silver prices has slowed down the pace of business. Customers are now opting for smaller and lighter ornaments instead of heavy jewellery. Considering the current situation, further price increases are also being anticipated in the market. All eyes are on whether this shine of silver will continue amidst global demand and economic uncertainty, or if the market will find some relief.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Updated on:

21 Jan 2026 03:39 pm

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 03:33 pm

News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / Bikaner: Silver prices at record peak, customers back off

Big News

View All

Bikaner

Rajasthan

Trending

Bikaner: 177 Officers Transferred Mid-Term in Education Department, Court's Remarks Ignored

सांकेतिक तस्वीर, मेटा एआइ
Bikaner

Rajasthan: Education Department Issues New Guidelines for Question Papers

Rajasthan Education Department has issued a Big order releasing new guidelines regarding annual exam question papers
Bikaner

Rajasthan Government Partners with 'Physics Wallah' to Offer Free NEET-JEE Coaching to State School Students

Students from class 8 to 12 will learn about the education of Chartered Accountants.
Education News

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: 2703 Lecturers to be Appointed in Government Schools, Addressing Teacher Shortage

teacher
Bikaner

Veteran Bollywood Actor Dharmendra Passes Away, Had Deep Ties to Rajasthan

Bollywood-actor-Dharmendra-2
Bikaner
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.