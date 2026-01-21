Bikaner: Silver prices at record peak, customers back off

Silver jewellery (Photo: Patrika)
The prices of silver in the Bikaner bullion market have set a new record. On Tuesday, the price of silver reached ₹3,16,000 per kilogram, causing a stir in the market. The rally that has been ongoing for several days has now reached record levels, drawing the attention of investors along with traders.
According to bullion traders, the prices of silver have seen a tremendous surge due to international conditions, fluctuations in the dollar, and an increase in industrial demand. However, this rally has directly impacted common customers. Despite the wedding season and auspicious occasions, the purchase of silver jewellery and utensils has weakened.
A jump of ₹25,000 was recorded in the prices of silver in a single day. On Monday, the price of silver was ₹2,91,000 per kilogram, which increased to ₹3,16,000 on Tuesday. Prior to this, on Saturday, silver was at the level of ₹2,80,000 per kilogram. Due to continuously rising prices, customers are inquiring about the rates and then leaving.
This sharp increase in prices has put pressure on small traders. Bullion trader Revantram Jakhar stated that the continuous rise in silver prices has slowed down the pace of business. Customers are now opting for smaller and lighter ornaments instead of heavy jewellery. Considering the current situation, further price increases are also being anticipated in the market. All eyes are on whether this shine of silver will continue amidst global demand and economic uncertainty, or if the market will find some relief.
Big NewsView All
Bikaner
Rajasthan
Trending