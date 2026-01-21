Bikaner: Silver prices at record peak, customers back off

This sharp increase in prices has put pressure on small traders. Bullion trader Revantram Jakhar stated that the continuous rise in silver prices has slowed down the pace of business. Customers are now opting for smaller and lighter ornaments instead of heavy jewellery. Considering the current situation, further price increases are also being anticipated in the market. All eyes are on whether this shine of silver will continue amidst global demand and economic uncertainty, or if the market will find some relief.