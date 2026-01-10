Bikaner: 177 Officers Transferred Mid-Term in Education Department, Court's Remarks Ignored

The Rajasthan Education Department released a transfer list of 406 principals and equivalent officers across the state four days ago. The process for this had been ongoing for several days. A total of four lists were issued, transferring 39, 78, 61, and 228 officers, respectively. It was stated that these transfers were made with the objective of ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination system, considering the Board of Secondary Education examinations scheduled from February 12. The department is describing this as a decision taken with administrative balance and examination management in mind.