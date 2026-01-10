Bikaner: 177 Officers Transferred Mid-Term in Education Department, Court's Remarks Ignored

Representative image, Meta AI
Bikaner: Two days ago, the court made sharp remarks on the transfers made in the education department in the middle of the session, but the government did not take it seriously and issued another list on Thursday night, in which the transfers of Deputy Principals and Deputy District Education Officers (Physical Education) were made.
Director of Education, Sitaram Jat, has issued a list of 177 officers' transfers. This includes 10 Deputy District Education Officers and 167 Deputy Principals. Four days ago, the department had released a transfer list of 406 principals and equivalent positions.
The new academic session is about to begin from April, and the annual examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, are scheduled to start from February. Amidst this, the process of continuous transfers is ongoing in schools without completing the syllabus, which may increase the problems for teachers and students. Only one month is left for the examinations to begin.
It is noteworthy here that the Deputy Principals and Deputy District Education Officers have assumed and been relieved of their charges through Shala Darpan. This process is being completed much faster than before, leading to further changes being observed in the department.
The Rajasthan Education Department released a transfer list of 406 principals and equivalent officers across the state four days ago. The process for this had been ongoing for several days. A total of four lists were issued, transferring 39, 78, 61, and 228 officers, respectively. It was stated that these transfers were made with the objective of ensuring the smooth conduct of the examination system, considering the Board of Secondary Education examinations scheduled from February 12. The department is describing this as a decision taken with administrative balance and examination management in mind.
A significant aspect of the principal transfer list, which involves transfers from one district to another, is that more than 50 percent of the transfers are inter-district. Most principals' transfers were made on their own applications.
Meanwhile, those officers who had not applied for a transfer were transferred on administrative grounds. These officers had to leave their schools and assume charge at new locations in the middle of the session.
