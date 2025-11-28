Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bikaner

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: 2703 Lecturers to be Appointed in Government Schools, Addressing Teacher Shortage

Rajasthan Govt School: To address the shortage of teachers in government schools in Rajasthan, lecturers will soon be appointed.

Bikaner

Patrika Desk

Nov 28, 2025

Bikaner: Lecturers will soon be appointed to fill the shortage of teachers in government schools in Rajasthan. The Education Department has issued a counselling schedule for 2703 lecturers. Appointment letters will be issued along with the counselling.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Ajmer has conducted the Professor Recruitment Examination 2024 and released the results. The list of selected candidates is with the Directorate of Education. The Directorate will now verify the documents of these selected candidates from December 4 to December 24.

The Directorate has issued a timetable for document verification. The Commission had selected 2703 candidates in Political Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Geography subjects.

Subject-wise Candidates and Document Verification Dates










































SubjectCandidatesVerification Date
Political Science005December 4
Hindi918December 10 to 15
Mathematics390December 19 & 20
English684December 15 to 18
Sanskrit125December 4
Geography581December 22 to 24

28 Nov 2025 02:47 pm

Bikaner

Rajasthan

