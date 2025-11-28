Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: 2703 Lecturers to be Appointed in Government Schools, Addressing Teacher Shortage

Bikaner: Lecturers will soon be appointed to fill the shortage of teachers in government schools in Rajasthan. The Education Department has issued a counselling schedule for 2703 lecturers. Appointment letters will be issued along with the counselling.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Ajmer has conducted the Professor Recruitment Examination 2024 and released the results. The list of selected candidates is with the Directorate of Education. The Directorate will now verify the documents of these selected candidates from December 4 to December 24.
The Directorate has issued a timetable for document verification. The Commission had selected 2703 candidates in Political Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, and Geography subjects.
|Subject
|Candidates
|Verification Date
|Political Science
|005
|December 4
|Hindi
|918
|December 10 to 15
|Mathematics
|390
|December 19 & 20
|English
|684
|December 15 to 18
|Sanskrit
|125
|December 4
|Geography
|581
|December 22 to 24
Big NewsView All
Bikaner
Rajasthan
Trending