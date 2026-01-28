Bikaner Bus Fire: Massive Fire Erupts in Passenger-Filled Sleeper Bus in Bikaner, Causing Chaos; Highway Closed for 2 Hours

Bus catches fire. Photo: Patrika
Bikaner: A frantic situation arose in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan early on Wednesday morning when a sleeper bus filled with passengers caught fire. The accident occurred around 5:15 AM in the Sridungargarh area. The sleeper bus, en route from Jaipur to Bikaner, collided with a trailer parked on the road, after which the bus caught fire. The bus and all the passengers' belongings were reduced to ashes in the blaze.
Fortunately, all the passengers were safely evacuated in time. Upon receiving the information, the police team and fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control after a strenuous effort. The bus driver sustained injuries in the accident. He has been referred to Bikaner after receiving first aid.
According to information, a truck moving ahead on the National Highway suddenly collided with a trailer, causing the trailer filled with fodder to stop on the road. At that moment, a sleeper bus coming from behind rammed into the stationary trailer. The collision was so severe that the front part of the bus caught fire. The fire rapidly escalated, causing panic among the passengers.
As soon as the fire broke out, the bus's auto-lock system activated, preventing the main doors of the bus from opening and trapping the passengers inside. In such a situation, people present at the scene opened the emergency gate at the rear of the bus and safely evacuated all the passengers. People stated that a major accident could have occurred if the bus did not have an emergency gate.
Following the accident, traffic on the National Highway remained completely closed for about two hours. Several fire brigade vehicles reached the spot upon receiving information and brought the fire under control after a significant effort. The sleeper bus, all the passengers' belongings, and the trailer filled with fodder were completely gutted in the fire.
