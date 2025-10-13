Bikaner Road Accident: Two Dead in Truck-Car Collision, Driver Burnt Alive

Napasar police station officials reached the accident site, took possession of the bodies, and promptly transported the injured to the hospital. The police stated that the cause of the accident could be high speed and possibly the driver's distraction, which led to the car colliding with the truck. The fire that broke out in the car after the collision made the accident even more horrific. The police have registered a case and are investigating the causes of the accident. The truck driver and other eyewitnesses are being questioned to ascertain the complete circumstances of the incident.