Bikaner Road Accident: Two Dead in Truck-Car Collision, Driver Burnt Alive

Road Accident in Bikaner: A heart-wrenching road accident occurred in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan on Monday. A severe collision took place between an Ertiga car and a truck near Raysar on the Bharat Mala Road, under the Napasar police station area. Two people died tragically in this accident, while three others were critically injured. The death toll in the accident may rise.
One of the deceased, the car driver, died on the spot after being burnt alive in the driver's seat, while another injured person succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the PBM Trauma Centre in Bikaner. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.
According to information received from the police, the accident happened in the morning when an Ertiga car, travelling from Barmer towards Lunkaransar, collided with a truck moving ahead on the Bharat Mala Road at high speed. The collision was so severe that the car immediately caught fire. The car driver was burnt alive in the driver's seat due to the fire, leading to his death on the spot.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Napasar police station personnel immediately reached the spot and commenced relief operations. The police admitted the injured to the PBM Trauma Centre in Bikaner, where one critically injured person passed away during treatment.
According to the police, a total of six people were travelling in the Ertiga car, including three women. Their names have been identified as Jamna, Jyoti, and Santosh. Santosh died during treatment, while Jamna, Jyoti, and other injured individuals are undergoing treatment. Another injured person, Ramchandra, and Dinesh are also in serious condition. The identity of the car driver has not yet been ascertained as he was completely burnt in the accident. Preliminary investigations revealed that all passengers were residents of the Lunkaransar area and were travelling towards Barmer.
Napasar police station officials reached the accident site, took possession of the bodies, and promptly transported the injured to the hospital. The police stated that the cause of the accident could be high speed and possibly the driver's distraction, which led to the car colliding with the truck. The fire that broke out in the car after the collision made the accident even more horrific. The police have registered a case and are investigating the causes of the accident. The truck driver and other eyewitnesses are being questioned to ascertain the complete circumstances of the incident.
