Bikaner

Bikaner District Bans Drones, Hot Air Balloons, and Fireworks

BikanerMay 09, 2025 / 09:13 am

Patrika Desk

बीकानेर में ब्लैक आउट के दौरान अंधेरे में गुम शहर।

Bikaner News: Amidst the India-Pakistan dispute, Bikaner District Collector Namrata Vrishni has taken a significant decision. A ban has been imposed on the use of drone cameras, hot air balloons, and firecrackers across the Bikaner district. District Collector Namrata Vrishni issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Ban to be implemented across urban and rural areas of Bikaner district

Bikaner District Collector Namrata Vrishni stated in the order that using the powers conferred under Section 163 of the Indian Citizen Protection Code 2023, restrictions have been imposed across all urban and rural areas of the Bikaner district. According to the order, flying UAVs, drone cameras, hot air balloons, etc., will be prohibited. This prohibition will not apply to the operation of strategically important activities by the central government’s military or paramilitary forces and the state government’s police department.

Ban on the purchase, sale, and use of firecrackers and fireworks

Similarly, District Collector Namrata Vrishni has banned the purchase, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers and fireworks. This order will be applicable to the entire Bikaner district. Violation of the order will be punishable under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code 2023. This order will come into effect immediately and will remain in force for two months.

