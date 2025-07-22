Bikaner Road Accident Claims Four Lives

A horrific head-on collision between two cars occurred on National Highway-11 near Sikhwal Upavan in the Sridungargarh area of Bikaner district.
The accident was so severe that four people died on the spot, while five others sustained serious injuries.
The accident occurred on the Sridungargarh-Ratangarh road, causing widespread panic in the area. Upon receiving information, the Sridungargarh police station arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operations.
Station House Officer Jitendra Swami said that the injured were given immediate first aid and then referred to PBM Hospital in Bikaner. Traffic on the road was also disrupted due to the accident. At present, the police have removed both vehicles, cleared the road, and registered a case. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.