Bikaner Road Accident: Three Students Killed in Jodhpur-Jaipur Bypass Crash

Road Accident in Bikaner: A horrific road accident in the Gangashar police station area of Bikaner claimed the lives of three people, including two nursing students, late Sunday night. The accident occurred around 1 am on the Jodhpur-Jaipur bypass near Sangana toll road when a speeding car collided with a motorbike.
The impact was so severe that the motorbike riders and a passerby were critically injured. The car driver fled the scene after the accident. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
According to the police, the deceased include Khumaram (21), son of Revantram, resident of Shaitan Singh Nagar, Lohawat (Phalodi), and Indra Kumar (21), son of Ashok Kumar, resident of Ward 3, Srikarnapura (Sri Ganganagar). Both were fourth-year students at a government nursing college near PBM Hospital. The third victim, Arvind Kumar, son of Hetram, resident of Ghadhsana (Sri Ganganagar), was a passerby who was caught in the accident.
According to reports, Khumaram and Indra Kumar were returning to their rented room on their motorbike after having dinner when a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit their motorbike on the Jodhpur-Jaipur bypass near Sangana toll road. The collision was so forceful that the motorbike crashed into the front of the car, throwing both students onto the road.
Passerby Arvind Kumar was also hit by the car. Blood spilled onto the road, and those present at the scene immediately rushed the three injured to PBM Hospital. Arvind Kumar died during treatment at the hospital, while Khumaram and Indra Kumar died at the scene.
Police said the front of the car was damaged, and its airbag had deployed. Ghanshyam Jangid, principal of the nursing college, said that both students lived in rented rooms outside the college and were good students. The families of the deceased have been informed of the accident. Post-mortems will be conducted after their arrival in Bikaner. The police have launched a search for the absconding car driver and are examining CCTV footage.