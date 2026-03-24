New 320KM Rail Line to be Laid in Rajasthan, DPR Worth ₹3887 Crore Prepared; 3 Districts to Benefit

According to information received from the railways, the doubling work will be carried out on the Bathinda-Lalgarh section. The Final Location Survey for doubling has also been completed. The FLS survey for the doubling of the Bathinda to Lalgarh (320 km) railway line has been conducted, and the DPR (costing ₹3887.88 crore) has been prepared and sent to the Railway Board for approval.