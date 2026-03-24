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Bikaner

New 320KM Rail Line to be Laid in Rajasthan, DPR Worth ₹3887 Crore Prepared; 3 Districts to Benefit

Bikaner-Bathinda Railway Line Doubling: Rail passengers between Bikaner and Bathinda are expected to get significant relief soon. The exercise for the doubling of the Bikaner-Bathinda railway line has gained momentum.

2 min read

Bikaner

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

Rail Line Project

Bikaner: Rail passengers between Bikaner and Bathinda are expected to get significant relief soon. In an important step towards the doubling of this 320-kilometre-long track, the Final Location Survey (FLS) has been completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been sent to the Railway Board for approval. Work is likely to commence once approval is granted.

Doubling the railway line will prevent trains from waiting at outer signals. This will improve train punctuality and provide relief to passengers. With a double railway track, more passenger and freight trains will be run on this route. This will enhance connectivity between Rajasthan and Punjab and make journeys easier for rail passengers.

DPR Worth ₹3887.88 Crore Prepared

According to information received from the railways, the doubling work will be carried out on the Bathinda-Lalgarh section. The Final Location Survey for doubling has also been completed. The FLS survey for the doubling of the Bathinda to Lalgarh (320 km) railway line has been conducted, and the DPR (costing ₹3887.88 crore) has been prepared and sent to the Railway Board for approval.

Further action will be taken only after the DPR is approved by the Railway Board. Under this, doubling is proposed from Bathinda to Hanumangarh, Suratgarh, and Lalgarh. This may include areas in the districts of Bathinda, Sirsa, Muktsar, Hanumangarh, Suratgarh, and Bikaner.

Work to Begin Upon Railway Board Approval

Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, stated that the doubling work of the 320 km railway line from Lalgarh to Bathinda will be undertaken. This work will be carried out under a special railway project. The FLS has been completed, the DPR prepared, and sent to the Railway Board for approval. Work can commence soon after approval is received.

Benefits of a Double Railway Track

With a double railway track, trains do not have to stop for crossing. This will increase the speed of trains. The elimination of crossing delays will save passengers' time and reduce train lateness. The movement of trains on a double track is twice that of a single track. Trains can be run on one track while work is being carried out on the other.

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Published on:

24 Mar 2026 02:48 pm

News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / New 320KM Rail Line to be Laid in Rajasthan, DPR Worth ₹3887 Crore Prepared; 3 Districts to Benefit

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