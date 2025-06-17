Rajasthan Crime: Tantrik Accused of Killing Three, ₹40 Lakh Found at Son’s Home, Still on the Run

How the Deadly Game BeganGaffar Khan knew Shaitan Singh, a resident of Ajmer district. Shaitan, along with his uncle’s son Vikram Singh, a tantrik, and three others, came to Khajuwala (Bikaner). One individual, claiming to be a tantrik, promised to double their money. Gradually, Gaffar Khan and some of his acquaintances fell into the trap.
Returned ₹1 Lakh for ₹50,000Shaitan Singh introduced Gaffar to the tantrik and others. After receiving ₹50,000 from Gaffar, they returned ₹1 lakh. Then, they returned ₹2 lakh after receiving ₹1 lakh. Once trust was established, they obtained ₹50 lakh from Gaffar, Salman, and Rajendra Poonia. They then administered the laced halwa under the guise of tantric rituals.
Police Form Nine TeamsNine special teams have been formed under the leadership of ASP (Rural) Kailash Singh Sandhu and CO Amarjeet Chawla to search for the accused. Raids are being conducted in Ajmer and other districts to apprehend the main accused tantrik.
-Kavendra Singh Sagar, Superintendent of Police