Rajasthan Crime: Tantrik Accused of Killing Three, ₹40 Lakh Found at Son’s Home, Still on the Run

The accused tantrik allegedly laced halwa with a narcotic substance and fed it to seven people before absconding with ₹50 lakh. One person died in Khajuwala, and two others were hospitalised in critical condition. The bodies of two more individuals were found in a field near Shobhasar, 15 km from Bikaner. The incident originated from Ward number 16 of Khajuwala.

How the Deadly Game Began Gaffar Khan knew Shaitan Singh, a resident of Ajmer district. Shaitan, along with his uncle’s son Vikram Singh, a tantrik, and three others, came to Khajuwala (Bikaner). One individual, claiming to be a tantrik, promised to double their money. Gradually, Gaffar Khan and some of his acquaintances fell into the trap.

Returned ₹1 Lakh for ₹50,000 Shaitan Singh introduced Gaffar to the tantrik and others. After receiving ₹50,000 from Gaffar, they returned ₹1 lakh. Then, they returned ₹2 lakh after receiving ₹1 lakh. Once trust was established, they obtained ₹50 lakh from Gaffar, Salman, and Rajendra Poonia. They then administered the laced halwa under the guise of tantric rituals.

Gaffar, at the tantrik’s behest, had sent his family away. Rajendra gave ₹45 lakh, and Gaffar gave ₹5 lakh. After consuming the halwa, one body was found in Khajuwala, and two in Shobhasar. Police Form Nine Teams Nine special teams have been formed under the leadership of ASP (Rural) Kailash Singh Sandhu and CO Amarjeet Chawla to search for the accused. Raids are being conducted in Ajmer and other districts to apprehend the main accused tantrik.

The tantrik, M. Shiva, has been missing since the incident. Three people have died. Nine teams have been formed to expedite the investigation. CCTV footage is being examined, and a technical investigation is underway. A swift resolution is expected. We are searching for the tantrik, M. Shiva.

-Kavendra Singh Sagar, Superintendent of Police