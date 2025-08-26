Rajasthan to Open Drone Pilot Training Centre

Bikaner. A drone pilot training centre will be established at Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University. The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PBC India Drones on Monday for this training. The MoU, signed in the presence of the university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Arun Kumar, was attended by Pranav Chitte, Jagrat Jhaamb, Mukul Jhaamb, and Abhayjeet Singh from PBC India Drones, and senior officials and faculty members of the university.
Director of Research, Dr. Vijay Prakash, explained that the establishment of this centre will enable the widespread use of drone technology in agriculture. Drones will make monitoring crops, spraying fertilisers and pesticides, and checking crop health easier and faster. This will reduce costs and increase productivity, directly impacting farmers' incomes.
This technology will make farming safer, more modern, and environmentally friendly. Finance Controller, Pawan Kaswan, stated that this agreement will help farmers benefit from various government schemes and increase the university's revenue. It will also provide employment opportunities for young people.
The minimum eligibility for training at the Drone Pilot Training Centre is a 10th-pass qualification and a minimum age of 18 years. Those who receive training will be able to find employment not only in agriculture but also in industrial, defence, disaster management, and surveillance sectors.