Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Bikaner

Rajasthan to Open Drone Pilot Training Centre

Drone Pilot Training Centre: A drone pilot training Centre is set to open at Swami Keshvanand Agricultural University in Bikaner,

Bikaner

Patrika Desk

Aug 26, 2025

drone training
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फ्रीपिक

Bikaner. A drone pilot training centre will be established at Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University. The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PBC India Drones on Monday for this training. The MoU, signed in the presence of the university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Arun Kumar, was attended by Pranav Chitte, Jagrat Jhaamb, Mukul Jhaamb, and Abhayjeet Singh from PBC India Drones, and senior officials and faculty members of the university.

Director of Research, Dr. Vijay Prakash, explained that the establishment of this centre will enable the widespread use of drone technology in agriculture. Drones will make monitoring crops, spraying fertilisers and pesticides, and checking crop health easier and faster. This will reduce costs and increase productivity, directly impacting farmers' incomes.

Employment Opportunities for Youth

This technology will make farming safer, more modern, and environmentally friendly. Finance Controller, Pawan Kaswan, stated that this agreement will help farmers benefit from various government schemes and increase the university's revenue. It will also provide employment opportunities for young people.

Eligibility for Training

The minimum eligibility for training at the Drone Pilot Training Centre is a 10th-pass qualification and a minimum age of 18 years. Those who receive training will be able to find employment not only in agriculture but also in industrial, defence, disaster management, and surveillance sectors.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 11:51 am

English News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / Rajasthan to Open Drone Pilot Training Centre
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.