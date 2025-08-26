Rajasthan to Open Drone Pilot Training Centre

Bikaner. A drone pilot training centre will be established at Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University. The university signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PBC India Drones on Monday for this training. The MoU, signed in the presence of the university's Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Arun Kumar, was attended by Pranav Chitte, Jagrat Jhaamb, Mukul Jhaamb, and Abhayjeet Singh from PBC India Drones, and senior officials and faculty members of the university.