Bikaner

RSRTC Offers Special Buses for Punrasar Fair: Women Travel Half Fare

Poonrasar Fair: A Gift from RSRTC. Special buses will operate for two days for the Poonrasar Fair. While men will have to pay the full bus fare, the fare for women has been halved.

Bikaner

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

RSRTC Gift to Poonrasar Fair Two Days run Special Buses Half fare for only women
उदासर फांटे पर यातायातपुलिस बैरिकेट्स लगाकार रास्ता रोकती। फोटो पत्रिका

Punrasar Fair: The Poonrasar Hanuman Mela, held in Bikaner during the month of Bhadrapada, is one of the most prominent religious events in the state. Devotees arrive in large numbers, both on foot and by vehicle. To facilitate the devotees, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC), Bikaner Depot, will operate special buses on 29 and 30 August. Buses will depart from MM Ground and proceed to a designated location decided by the Poonrasar Mela Committee.

Fare and Arrangements

Chief Manager Indra Godara stated that the fare has been fixed at ₹35 for women and ₹65 for men. Meanwhile, the district police have implemented robust traffic diversions and security arrangements for crowd control and the convenience of pedestrians. Bus checks will be conducted in front of Saeroona-Teja Garden (while going from Bikaner to Poonrasar) and on NH-62 (while returning from Poonrasar to Bikaner). Madan Singh Rajpurohit will be the Mela in-charge of traffic management, and Satish Acharya has been appointed as the MM Ground in-charge. Officials and staff have also been assigned duties for the operation.

Traffic Diversions from 28 to 30 August

Special arrangements will be in place for three days for the convenience of pedestrians. Entry of vehicles from Museum Circle to Gusaisarsar will be prohibited. More than 500 police personnel will be deployed at the fair. Traffic CO Kishan Singh and in-charge Naresh Nirvan inspected the route chart and ensured a one-way system.

Vehicles going from Bikaner to Jaipur

1- Museum Circle, Purn Singh Circle, Panchshati Circle, Shivbadi Chauraha, Jodhbiir, Napasar Fanta, Saeroona, Jaipur Road.
Vehicles coming from Jaipur to Bikaner
2- Gusaisarsar, Napasar, Camel Farm, Jodhbiir, Bikaner entry.
Naurangdesar Unpaved Road:
3- Service vehicles, Bichwal Bypass, Pemasar Fanta, Bambalu-Naurangdesar.
Udasar Village:
4- Bhimsen Circle, Bichwal Bypass, Pemasar Fanta, Udasar Village.
5- Parking arrangements for vehicles have been made near the Anjani Mata Temple in Poonrasar village.

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 11:48 am

English News / Rajasthan / Bikaner / RSRTC Offers Special Buses for Punrasar Fair: Women Travel Half Fare
