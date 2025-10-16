Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

50-Year-Old Singer Raghu Dixit to Marry Varijashree Venugopal

It is noteworthy that Raghu Dixit is going to marry Varijashree Venugopal, a Grammy Award-nominated singer and flautist.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

तलाक के 6 साल बाद 50 साल के इस सिंगर को अपने से 16 साल छोटी हसीना संग हुआ प्यार

Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal (Image: X)

Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal: Music composer and singer Raghu Dixit is currently in the news for his upcoming marriage. Raghu, who married choreographer Mayuri Upadhyay in 2005, divorced in 2019. Now, there are reports that he is all set to tie the knot for the second time. It is noteworthy that Raghu Dixit is going to marry Varijashree Venugopal, a Grammy Award-nominated singer and flautist. The couple is expected to get married this month (October).

This Singer Falls in Love with a Beauty 16 Years Younger Than Him

In a conversation with Times of India, Raghu spoke about his marriage, saying, "To be honest, I didn't expect this. I had prepared myself to live alone for the rest of my life, but destiny had other plans." He further added, "What started as a strong friendship naturally evolved into love and companionship. We share similar interests and have a deep connection. With the blessings of Varjashree's parents, we are very excited to begin this new chapter of our lives together."

Age Gap

There is a significant age difference between Raghu Dixit and Varijashree Venugopal. Raghu was born on November 11, 1974, and is currently 50 years old, while Varijashree was born on March 6, 1991, and is 34 years old. The age difference between them is more than 16 years. However, Raghu and Varijashree have proven that love knows no age. They stated that their tastes are quite similar and they share a deep bond.

So far, not much information about their wedding has been revealed. However, fans of Raghu and Varijashree are very excited for their special day. It is worth noting that earlier this year, Varijashree received her first Grammy nomination in the Global Music Performance category for Jacob Collier's song 'A Sky Over Renfrewshire'.

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 04:28 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 50-Year-Old Singer Raghu Dixit to Marry Varijashree Venugopal

