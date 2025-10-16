50-Year-Old Singer Raghu Dixit to Marry Varijashree Venugopal

In a conversation with Times of India, Raghu spoke about his marriage, saying, "To be honest, I didn't expect this. I had prepared myself to live alone for the rest of my life, but destiny had other plans." He further added, "What started as a strong friendship naturally evolved into love and companionship. We share similar interests and have a deep connection. With the blessings of Varjashree's parents, we are very excited to begin this new chapter of our lives together."