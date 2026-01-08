Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' Release Delayed to Avoid Clash with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2 vs Bhooth Bangla (Image: Patrika)
Following the immense success of the film 'Dhurandhar' and the release date of its second part, 'Dhurandhar 2', set for March 19, several filmmakers have altered their release schedules. In this context, news of a delay in Akshay Kumar's film 'Bhoot Bangla' recently surfaced. Now, the makers have provided confirmation and an official update regarding this matter.
The producers of the film have announced the new release date for 'Bhoot Bangla' by sharing a post on social media. The film will now be released in cinemas on May 15, 2026. Previously, the film was scheduled for release on April 2, 2026.
Given the blockbuster earnings of 'Dhurandhar' at the box office, similar expectations are held for 'Dhurandhar 2', which is set to release on March 19, anticipating it will hold strong at the box office for several weeks. In such a scenario, it is reasonable for the makers to expect their film to receive adequate screen space and theatre availability post-release.
The film's makers announced the release date by sharing the official poster on social media. The caption accompanying the poster read, "News has arrived from the bungalow! 'Bhoot Bangla' is releasing in cinemas on May 15, 2026."
The film has been shot at various locations according to the needs of its story and director Priyadarshan's specific treatment. The film has been shot in beautiful locations including Jaipur and Hyderabad to make it visually rich. These locations will further elevate the horror-comedy experience of the film, for which Priyadarshan is known.
‘Bhoot Bangla’ is a horror-comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Vamika Gabbi in important roles.
It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar is reuniting with Priyadarshan after approximately 14 years. The duo last worked together in the film ‘Khatta Meetha’. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms), and Akshay Kumar's ‘Cape of Good Films’.
In addition to this film, Akshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for ‘Haivaan’ with Priyadarshan, and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ is also in the pipeline, which will also be directed by Priyadarshan.
