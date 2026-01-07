7 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

profile_icon

Profile

Bollywood

MasterChef India Season 9 Audition: Contestant with no hands impresses judges and audience with incredible cooking skills

A contestant emerged in the auditions for 'MasterChef India 9' who won the hearts of all the judges and viewers with his amazing cooking skills.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 07, 2026

नहीं थे दोनों हाथ… ‘MasterChef India 9’ के ऑडिशन में शख्स ने लूटी महफिल, जज के मुंह में आया पानी

Image: X

MasterChef India Season 9 Audition: If passion is true, no physical disability can become an obstacle to success. This has been proven by a contestant on Sony TV's famous cooking reality show 'MasterChef India Season 9'. A video from the audition round is currently going viral on the internet, captivating viewers not only with Ratna Tamang's culinary skills but also with admiration for their indomitable spirit.

Contestant Steals the Show in ‘MasterChef India 9’ Auditions

The story of Ratna Tamang from Kathmandu, Nepal, is no less than a cinematic script. Ratna has no hands, yet when they enter the kitchen, their speed leaves even seasoned chefs in awe. Ratna uses a special 'hook' device attached near his right arm to finely chop vegetables, toss noodles, and create remarkable plating and serving.

A Heartbreaking Story from Life

Following this, Ratna shared a poignant story from their life that changed everything. He recounted how in 2015, he received a severe electric shock. To save his life, doctors had to amputate both his hands. With a heavy heart, Ratna then said, "After the accident, I had only three paths before me. The first was to end my life, the second was to beg on the streets, and the third was to turn my passion for cooking into my strength. I chose the third path."

During the audition, Ratna presented their handmade noodles to the judges. he excelled in every aspect, from technique to presentation. His hard work and unwavering confidence earned them the MasterChef 'apron', a moment that visibly moved them. Following Ratna's success, social media has been abuzz with praise for this 'victory of the human spirit'. Ratna Tamang has become an inspiration to millions who give up in the face of minor difficulties. His story proves that with a strong will to achieve, nothing is impossible.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

07 Jan 2026 05:18 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / MasterChef India Season 9 Audition: Contestant with no hands impresses judges and audience with incredible cooking skills

Big News

View All

Bollywood

Entertainment

Trending

Sanjay Dutt's Films Cross ₹1000 Crore Mark, Setting Impressive Box Office Record

Sanjay Dutt achieved this remarkable record three times even without being in lead role
Bollywood

Kuttram Purindhavan: This 3-hour 21-minute OTT film will blow your mind

अगर धुरंधर ने चौंकाया था, तो ये 3 घंटे 21 मिनट की OTT फिल्म दिमाग हिला देगी
Bollywood

Irrfan Khan’s Birthday Anniversary: Celebrating the Actor Who Made Simplicity Powerful

Irrfan Khan Iconic Roles
Bollywood

Superstar Om Puri Death Anniversary: Remembering the Icon Who Ruled Bollywood as Both Hero and Villain

Om puri body was found naked in kitchen superstar predicted his own death
Bollywood

'Nayak 2' Confirmed: Shivaji Rao's Return After 25 Years

Anil Kapoor in Nakay
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.