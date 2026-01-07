MasterChef India Season 9 Audition: Contestant with no hands impresses judges and audience with incredible cooking skills

Following this, Ratna shared a poignant story from their life that changed everything. He recounted how in 2015, he received a severe electric shock. To save his life, doctors had to amputate both his hands. With a heavy heart, Ratna then said, "After the accident, I had only three paths before me. The first was to end my life, the second was to beg on the streets, and the third was to turn my passion for cooking into my strength. I chose the third path."