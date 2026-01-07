MasterChef India Season 9 Audition: Contestant with no hands impresses judges and audience with incredible cooking skills

Image: X
MasterChef India Season 9 Audition: If passion is true, no physical disability can become an obstacle to success. This has been proven by a contestant on Sony TV's famous cooking reality show 'MasterChef India Season 9'. A video from the audition round is currently going viral on the internet, captivating viewers not only with Ratna Tamang's culinary skills but also with admiration for their indomitable spirit.
The story of Ratna Tamang from Kathmandu, Nepal, is no less than a cinematic script. Ratna has no hands, yet when they enter the kitchen, their speed leaves even seasoned chefs in awe. Ratna uses a special 'hook' device attached near his right arm to finely chop vegetables, toss noodles, and create remarkable plating and serving.
Following this, Ratna shared a poignant story from their life that changed everything. He recounted how in 2015, he received a severe electric shock. To save his life, doctors had to amputate both his hands. With a heavy heart, Ratna then said, "After the accident, I had only three paths before me. The first was to end my life, the second was to beg on the streets, and the third was to turn my passion for cooking into my strength. I chose the third path."
During the audition, Ratna presented their handmade noodles to the judges. he excelled in every aspect, from technique to presentation. His hard work and unwavering confidence earned them the MasterChef 'apron', a moment that visibly moved them. Following Ratna's success, social media has been abuzz with praise for this 'victory of the human spirit'. Ratna Tamang has become an inspiration to millions who give up in the face of minor difficulties. His story proves that with a strong will to achieve, nothing is impossible.
