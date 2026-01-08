Punjabi singer Rammy Randhawa booked for promoting 'gun culture'

According to the police, this action was taken after a post shared by Rammy Randhawa on December 13. In this video, the singer can allegedly be seen showing weapons. Along with the video, he had also written a caption in Punjabi, "Two things are always with me near my pillow, one is history and the other is death." He further wrote that achieving 'Sardari' (leadership/dominance) is not an easy task and it requires a lot of effort.