8 January 2026,

Thursday

Bollywood

Punjabi singer Rammy Randhawa booked for promoting 'gun culture'

Rammy Randhawa's troubles appear to be mounting as he has courted danger by brandishing a gun on social media. The police have registered a case against him for these actions.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

पंजाबी सिंगर रमनदीप सिंह उर्फ ​​रम्मी रंधावा

(Source: X @dpi_asia )

Amritsar police have taken strict action against famous Punjabi singer Ramandeep Singh alias Rammy Randhawa. A controversial video shared on social media with weapons has become a problem for the singer. It is noteworthy that Ajnala police station has registered a case against Rami Randhawa in this matter.

FIR Registered for Promoting 'Gun Culture'

According to the police, this action was taken after a post shared by Rammy Randhawa on December 13. In this video, the singer can allegedly be seen showing weapons. Along with the video, he had also written a caption in Punjabi, "Two things are always with me near my pillow, one is history and the other is death." He further wrote that achieving 'Sardari' (leadership/dominance) is not an easy task and it requires a lot of effort.

Not only this, upon receiving information about this viral video, ASI (Assistant Sub-Inspector) Kamaljit Singh of Ajnala police station investigated the matter. When he checked the social media account, he found Rammy Randhawa's video objectionable. However, the police state that openly displaying weapons on social media is not only a violation of the law but also creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in society.

Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

It is noteworthy that the police have registered a case against Rammy (resident of Gujja Peer) under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various sections of the Arms Act. The Ajnala police are now investigating the matter. The Punjab Police had previously warned Randhawa multiple times that any content promoting 'gun culture' or weapons on social media would not be tolerated. This action against Randhawa is considered part of this strictness.

