8 January 2026,

Thursday

Bollywood

Content Theft Row Lands Mastiii 4 in Legal Trouble

The makers of the film 'Mastiii 4' are facing significant difficulties due to a content theft dispute. Legal action has been initiated by someone claiming copyright over the film's story and dialogues.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Masti 4

Masti 4 (Source: X @moviemaxoffl)

The popular adult comedy film 'Mastiii 4', starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, has now landed in legal trouble. Approximately a month and a half after its theatrical release, as the film was preparing for its OTT (Over-The-Top) release, a case has been filed against its makers in the Delhi High Court.

‘Mastiii 4’ Caught in Legal Mess

RJ and Instagram influencer Ashish Sharma has levelled serious allegations against the film's makers for stealing his 'creative property'. Ashish claims that a scene in the film uses his reel 'Shak Karne Ka Nateeja' (The Result of Suspecting), which went viral in January 2024. He alleges that the makers neither took his consent for using the scene nor gave him any credit. RJ Tripti also appeared alongside him in this reel.

Furthermore, in his petition, Ashish Sharma has demanded appropriate compensation for the unauthorised use of his reel and a full report of the film's profits. The case is being heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. The court has issued a notice to the film's producers, seeking a prompt response in this matter. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for January 13, 2026.

Proved to be a Major Flop at the Box Office

'Mastiii 4', directed by Milap Zaveri, was released in theatres on November 21 this year. Despite high expectations, the film proved to be a major flop at the box office. It is the fourth film in the 'Mastiii' franchise, which began in 2004, with 'Mastiii', 'Grand Masti', and 'Great Grand Masti' released prior to it. While the main trio of Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab has been present in all four parts of the film, the story failed to impress the audience this time. Now, following the legal dispute, clouds of uncertainty are also looming over the film's OTT release.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

08 Jan 2026 11:30 am

English News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Content Theft Row Lands Mastiii 4 in Legal Trouble

