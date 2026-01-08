Content Theft Row Lands Mastiii 4 in Legal Trouble

'Mastiii 4', directed by Milap Zaveri, was released in theatres on November 21 this year. Despite high expectations, the film proved to be a major flop at the box office. It is the fourth film in the 'Mastiii' franchise, which began in 2004, with 'Mastiii', 'Grand Masti', and 'Great Grand Masti' released prior to it. While the main trio of Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab has been present in all four parts of the film, the story failed to impress the audience this time. Now, following the legal dispute, clouds of uncertainty are also looming over the film's OTT release.