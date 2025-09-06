'Aabeer Gulaal' to Release in 75 Countries, Five Months After Pahalgam Attack

Update on ‘Aabeer Gulaal' Following Pahalgam Attack: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback after several years with the film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, but the film was stalled following the April Pahalgam attack. After the attack, calls for a ban on Pakistani artists in India resurfaced, forcing the makers to postpone the release of the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, initially slated for release in May. Now, five months after the attack, the film has finally received a release date. However, Indian fans will have to wait considerably longer to see the film.
The good news for the makers is that the film is finally set for theatrical release. Excluding India, ‘Aabeer Gulaal’ is ready for release in 75 countries. After several months of postponement, the film will now be released in cinemas across 75 countries on 12 September. The much-anticipated trailer was originally uploaded to YouTube India in April 2025, but was promptly removed following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on 22 April. The incident, which claimed 26 lives, reignited calls for a boycott of Pakistani artists in Indian projects, creating significant controversy surrounding the film.
Initially, the film was planned for release in India on 9 May 2025, marking Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema. However, due to opposition from trade bodies including the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the film failed to secure distributors.
Earlier media reports claimed the film would be released in countries other than India on 29 August, but this did not happen. ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens Entertainment, with Vivek Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy supporting the project.