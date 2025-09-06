'Aabeer Gulaal' to Release in 75 Countries, Five Months After Pahalgam Attack

Update on ‘Aabeer Gulaal' Following Pahalgam Attack: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was set to make his Bollywood comeback after several years with the film ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, but the film was stalled following the April Pahalgam attack. After the attack, calls for a ban on Pakistani artists in India resurfaced, forcing the makers to postpone the release of the Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, initially slated for release in May. Now, five months after the attack, the film has finally received a release date. However, Indian fans will have to wait considerably longer to see the film.