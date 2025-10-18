Actress Sonakshi Sinha becomes ‘Money Vampire’ with crown and terrifying look, creating a stir

The trailer launch event for the film 'Jatadhara' was held, attended by Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, and Shilpa Shirodkar. At the event, Sonakshi spoke about the film and her role, mentioning that she has been in the industry for 15 years and is now making her Telugu debut. Sonakshi Sinha further added, "After 15 years, I have made my debut in Telugu. This is a very special moment for me. When I debuted with Dabangg, today's event reminds me of that moment. I am proud that Jatadhara is my first Telugu film. I am grateful for all your love and blessings. The next time I come back to this stage, I will change my name to Sona Babu and then we will all enjoy together."