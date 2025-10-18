Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bollywood

Actress Sonakshi Sinha becomes ‘Money Vampire’ with crown and terrifying look, creating a stir

Amidst pregnancy rumours, the actress's new look is going viral. Now, 'Dhan Pishachini' has created a sensation with her new look. Her pictures with a beautiful crown on her head and a fierce, terrifying appearance are going viral on social media…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 18, 2025

प्रेग्नेंसी के खबरों के बीच एक्ट्रेस बनी 'धन पिशाचिनी', सिर पर मुकुट और विकराल रूप के साथ मचाई तहलका

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Image: X)

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding was a topic of much discussion last year. Sonakshi faced considerable trolling for marrying a Muslim man despite being Hindu. Now, Sonakshi Sinha is in the news once again, this time due to rumours of her pregnancy.

Currently, she is in the spotlight for her upcoming film 'Jatadhara'. In this film, she will be seen sharing the screen with South actor Sudheer Babu for the first time. The trailer for 'Jatadhara' was recently released, featuring Sonakshi Sinha in the role of a terrifying 'Dhan Pishachini' (a demoness who guards wealth). Sonakshi has shared several insights about this character.

Creating a Sensation with a Crown and a Fearsome Appearance

The trailer launch event for the film 'Jatadhara' was held, attended by Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, and Shilpa Shirodkar. At the event, Sonakshi spoke about the film and her role, mentioning that she has been in the industry for 15 years and is now making her Telugu debut. Sonakshi Sinha further added, "After 15 years, I have made my debut in Telugu. This is a very special moment for me. When I debuted with Dabangg, today's event reminds me of that moment. I am proud that Jatadhara is my first Telugu film. I am grateful for all your love and blessings. The next time I come back to this stage, I will change my name to Sona Babu and then we will all enjoy together."

Sonakshi Sinha revealed...

Regarding her role as Dhan Pishachini in 'Jatadhara', Sonakshi Sinha said, "You will see a lot when the film releases. I have never played such a role in my life. I want to thank the inspiration for visualizing me in this role. I don't know if I have scared them in some past life that they felt I could become this. As an actor, I really enjoy playing such roles. I won't say much about Dhan Pishachini. Just watch it and be scared."

In the film 'Jatadhara', Sonakshi Sinha plays a Dhan Pishachini who guards buried gold. In the trailer, Sonakshi is seen wearing heavy gold jewellery and a crown like a goddess. In the film, she is depicted as Goddess Durga, but her name is Dhan Pishachini. Her character is extremely exciting. It is worth noting that 'Jatadhara' is set to release on November 7th. With this film, Sonakshi is debuting in Telugu cinema. This is also her first film with Sudheer Babu.

