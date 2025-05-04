Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Duo After 18 Years

Akshay Kumar to Play as Villain According to media reports, Saif Ali Khan will play the main lead, while Akshay Kumar will take on the role of the villain. The film promises a thrilling clash between the two actors, filled with suspense. Akshay’s villainous avatar will be a new and exciting experience for his fans.

Priyadarshan to Direct the Film Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan The film will be directed by Priyadarshan, known for hit films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hulchul’, and ‘Bhagam Bhag’. Sources say both Akshay and Saif immediately agreed to the project after hearing the script. Filming is scheduled to begin in August 2025, with a release planned for 2026. The film will be directed by Priyadarshan, known for hit films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hulchul’, and ‘Bhagam Bhag’. Sources say both Akshay and Saif immediately agreed to the project after hearing the script. Filming is scheduled to begin in August 2025, with a release planned for 2026.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Films The Akshay-Saif pair has previously appeared together in films like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Aankhen’, and ‘Tashan’. Their reunion on screen after 18 years will be a thrilling experience for audiences.

Saif’s Last Film Saif Ali Khan recently starred in the Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief’, which received a positive response from viewers. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta. The film’s ending has increased the possibility of a sequel.