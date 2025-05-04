scriptAkshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Duo After 18 Years | Latest News | Patrika News
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Duo After 18 Years

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan will once again share the screen. This time, however, they will be playing the hero and villain in the same movie.

May 04, 2025 / 05:37 pm

Patrika Desk

akshay-kumar-saif-ali-khan-oppam-remake-priyadarshan-role-details

Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan Movie: Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are set to reunite on screen. The duo will star in a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film ‘Oppam’, which originally starred Mohanlal in the lead role. The story will be presented with a fresh, new approach.

Akshay Kumar to Play as Villain

According to media reports, Saif Ali Khan will play the main lead, while Akshay Kumar will take on the role of the villain. The film promises a thrilling clash between the two actors, filled with suspense. Akshay’s villainous avatar will be a new and exciting experience for his fans.

Priyadarshan to Direct the Film

Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan
The film will be directed by Priyadarshan, known for hit films like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Hulchul’, and ‘Bhagam Bhag’. Sources say both Akshay and Saif immediately agreed to the project after hearing the script. Filming is scheduled to begin in August 2025, with a release planned for 2026.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Films

The Akshay-Saif pair has previously appeared together in films like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Yeh Dillagi’, ‘Aankhen’, and ‘Tashan’. Their reunion on screen after 18 years will be a thrilling experience for audiences.

Saif’s Last Film

Saif Ali Khan recently starred in the Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief’, which received a positive response from viewers. The film also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta. The film’s ending has increased the possibility of a sequel.

Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ is performing well at the box office. It’s a courtroom drama against the backdrop of British rule, where he plays a lawyer. His next film, ‘Housefull 5’, is also generating buzz and is slated for release on 6 June 2025.

