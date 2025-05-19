Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’: Release Date Announced

Akshay Pens a Sweet Note for the Team Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “‘Bhoot Bangla’ shoot wrap! My seventh and another thrilling project with Priyadarshan sir, who always explores new things and incorporates them into the project, is complete.” About his co-star, the actor said, “My first, but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the brilliantly talented Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, magic and memories.” Akshay Kumar began shooting for the horror-comedy last December. The actor shared a poster on Instagram, where he was seen holding a lantern. A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film’s set has recently surfaced, showing Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi together.Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “‘Bhoot Bangla’ shoot wrap! My seventh and another thrilling project with Priyadarshan sir, who always explores new things and incorporates them into the project, is complete.”About his co-star, the actor said, “My first, but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the brilliantly talented Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, magic and memories.” Akshay Kumar began shooting for the horror-comedy last December. The actor shared a poster on Instagram, where he was seen holding a lantern.

In the caption, he wrote, “Today we begin shooting for the horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Bangla’, so I am extremely excited to be on set with my favourite Priyadarshan. This double dose of fear and laughter for you will arrive in cinemas on 2 April 2026. Wishing us all the best.”

‘Bhoot Bangla’, directed by Priyadarshan, is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The co-producers of the film are Fara Sheikh and Vedant Vikas Bali. The story is written by Akash Kaushik.