Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’: Release Date Announced

Bhoot Bangla Movie Update: Shooting has concluded for Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated horror-comedy film, ‘Bhoot Bangla’.

MumbaiMay 19, 2025 / 08:30 am

Patrika Desk

Akshay Kumar-Wamiqa Gabbi

यह फोटो अक्षय और वामिका के इंस्टाग्राम से लेकर बनाई गई है.

Akshay Kumar BTS Video: The shooting of Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited horror-comedy film, ‘Bhoot Bangla’ is finally complete. There is considerable anticipation amongst viewers for this film, as it marks the first time Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi are sharing the screen.
A behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the film’s set has recently surfaced, showing Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi together.

Akshay Pens a Sweet Note for the Team

Sharing the post on Instagram, he wrote in the caption, “‘Bhoot Bangla’ shoot wrap! My seventh and another thrilling project with Priyadarshan sir, who always explores new things and incorporates them into the project, is complete.”
About his co-star, the actor said, “My first, but hopefully not the last, magical journey with the brilliantly talented Wamiqa. Grateful for the madness, magic and memories.” Akshay Kumar began shooting for the horror-comedy last December. The actor shared a poster on Instagram, where he was seen holding a lantern.
In the caption, he wrote, “Today we begin shooting for the horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Bangla’, so I am extremely excited to be on set with my favourite Priyadarshan. This double dose of fear and laughter for you will arrive in cinemas on 2 April 2026. Wishing us all the best.”
‘Bhoot Bangla’, directed by Priyadarshan, is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The co-producers of the film are Fara Sheikh and Vedant Vikas Bali. The story is written by Akash Kaushik.

Akshay Kumar’s Previous Horror-Comedy with Priyadarshan

Akshay Kumar previously worked with director Priyadarshan in the superhit horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’, released in 2007. The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

The film featured veteran actors like Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, and Amisha Patel alongside Akshay in prominent roles. ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’ performed exceptionally well at the box office and is still remembered as a classic amongst viewers.

